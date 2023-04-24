Philanthropist, self-made businessman and civic activist, David N. Myers made enormous contributions to Israel. Through the David and Inez Myers Foundation established at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, he and his wife, Inez, disbursed millions of dollars to Jewish and secular causes. He helped establish Cleveland’s Israel Bonds effort and was a founder of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. There, he endowed a laboratory for skin biochemistry and biology. One specialization was growing human skin to treat burn patients.
He and Inez established a scholarship fund for seven universities in Israel to help send 500 young people a year to college. Myers also oversaw the investment of the college-scholarship endowment.
Since his death at the age of 99 in 1999, Myers’ legacy has continued through his foundation. A grant from the David and Inez Myers Foundation created a $15 million endowment for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s Brookdale Institute in Jerusalem, a nonprofit organization that operates in partnership with the government of Israel.
The independent nonprofit researches social, health and educational challenges facing Israel, often influencing government policy. Major projects include Parents and Children Together to acculturate Ethiopian immigrants, the Israel Defense Forces’ Havat HaShomer Program to enable disadvantaged youth to integrate into the army, and a program improving women’s health care in Israel.