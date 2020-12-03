Ali Stern

Occupation: Grantwriter at The Jewish Agency for Israel

Education: Brandeis University, Bachelor of Arts, sociology, Near East and Judaic studies; The Hebrew University, Master of Arts, community leadership and philanthropy studies

Synagogue: Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst; The Cleveland Partnership Minyan

Hometown: Beachwood

Spouse: Noam Stern

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? My grandparents were both Holocaust survivors and really stressed the importance of a strong and vibrant Jewish community and giving back. My parents always taught me that you had to be an informed citizen and engaged in your community and they showed me by example. My mom would always take my sister and myself to places where they needed young people to volunteer. My dad made us watch the news and read the paper and wanted to hear what we had to say and what our thoughts were and always stressed that things get better when good people step up and that you can never depend on other people making a difference, that we all have a responsibility to make a change. So I would say it’s the way I was raised.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? There was a program called Genesis at Brandeis. It was for high school students and you would go and you would take college-level classes over the course of the summer and it was a Jewish pluralist program. That’s where I met my husband. I grew up Reform and it was really the first time that I interacted in any sort of meaningful way with Jews my age from across the Jewish spectrum, and it was my real first exposure to a more observant Jewish lifestyle, which is what I hold now. That program really put me on my entire life trajectory.

What does your life say about you? I would hope it would say that I’m someone who cares, that I’m someone who wants the people in my life to feel truly loved and that I’m doing what I can so that my children grow up in a world that is kinder and more welcoming and more just.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? We moved to Cleveland about eight years ago and it’s shown that I’ve made really, really incredible friends. I’ve been able to keep in touch, throughout all of this, with people who are my friends and neighbors and we’ve kind of created a mini virtual community, we’re in touch with each other a lot, and it shows you who you really care about and who, in your life, nurtures you emotionally, and I’m really blessed to have made really supportive, incredible friends who I feel are like my family.

What has been your biggest challenge? I’m very self-critical and when you are too self-critical, it can really be debilitating. It’s something that I’ve been working very hard on, so that my children don’t grow up picking apart what they do constantly. So I’m trying to practice a little bit more self awareness and be a little bit more mindful when I’m being unnecessarily critical of myself.