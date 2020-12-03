Beverley Uria and Richard Uria

Occupation: Beverley – teacher and community volunteer; Richard – business development and account executive, Northwest Hardwoods

Synagogue: Solon Chabad

Hometown: Beachwood

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? Our upbringing and Jewish education in South Africa

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Taking our boys to Israel as a family.

What does your life say about you? We love family, our community and being connected.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? To slow down and be present. We only had moments and now we have time.

What has been your biggest challenge? Immigration, establishing our new lives.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? Our three boys

Who do you look up to and why? Our parents. They have instilled core values in both of us and continuously encourage us to be our best.

What’s your favorite local charity and why? Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Supporting our men and women of the IDF who protect Jews all across the world and Federation for supporting the Jewish community.

If you could take a 3-month sabbatical from work, how would you spend it? Experience life in Israel with our boys.