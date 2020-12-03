Carol A. Marshall

Occupation: Proposal manager and grant writer – United Way of Greater Cleveland

Education: B.S. elementary education, Case Western Reserve University. Kent State – M. Ed. early childhood education

Synagogue: The Temple-Tifereth Israel

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Significant other: Joe Newman

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? Pirkei Avot states, “It is not your responsibility to finish the work of perfecting the world, but you are not free to desist from it.” Each of us must contribute in our own way – whether large or small – to make this a better world or a better corner of the world.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Shabbat services – the music; the peaceful setting; the people (when we are physically together); and the knowledge that whatever happened during the week, it’s time to put it behind me.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? I’ve learned how much our lives depend on the many essential workers who work for low wages. They have put their health and their lives at risk to earn a meager paycheck that may not cover all their monthly expenses.

What is your favorite memory? The day learned that I was pregnant. There was a beautiful, vibrant double rainbow in the sky that afternoon that lasted for about half an hour. It felt like God was celebrating with me.

Who do you look up to and why? My college roommate, Barb Krivanka. How can it be that we’ve known each other for more than 50 years? Barb, a devout Catholic, appreciates the good in every person and treasures the unique gifts each person brings to life. I think of her when I’m with someone who may be a bit hard to like. Barb’s kindness, love, and important words helped me through my divorce when my daughters were young and helped me find myself once again. (What do you say when your best friend tells you to “Stop shoulding on yourself”?) I am a better person because of her.