Charles Daroff

Occupation: Partner at the law firm of Walter | Haverfield

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Case Western Reserve University; Juris Doctor degree from CWRU School of Law

Synagogue: B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

Hometown: Beachwood

Spouse: Abbie Daroff

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? Growing up, my parents instilled in me and my brothers a recognition of our obligation to be involved in the world around us – and to try to make the world a better place. I have worked hard to follow that sage advice.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Traveling throughout Israel in November 2019 as a participant in the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Guys Mission.

What does your life say about you? That I care deeply about my family, friends, clients and the Jewish community.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? My amazing children, Adam, Sophie, Liza and Reid. I learn from each of them regularly.

Who do you look up to and why? My parents, Jane and Bob Daroff, and my in-laws, Claire Gilson (of blessed memory) and Bob Gilson. In different ways, they each inspired me to be a better man and father and I am forever grateful.