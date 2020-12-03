David M. Rosenberg M.D., MPH

Occupation: Director of UH Ahuja Lung Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Education: The Ohio State University in Columbus, biochemistry, BS. Medical Degree, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland; Master of Public Health, Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Synagogue: Park Synagogue

Hometown: Pepper Pike

Spouse: Enid Rosenberg

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? I am inspired to give back to the community by the incredible sense of self-satisfaction that I receive when I am able to take any small step toward tikkun olam, making the “world a better place.” The ability to make a difference in my community has been a driving force for me in the past and will be a continued driver into the future.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? In the year 2000, I had an opportunity to visit St. Petersburg, Russia, at a time when the local Jewish community was just beginning its rebirth. I will never forget the experience of witnessing the joy that the community members expressed as they embraced a faith that had previously been suppressed and a culture that had nearly been lost.

What does your life say about you? I hope that my life reflects an individual who is committed to family and viewed as a highly regarded health care provider, a respected teacher, mentor and community volunteer.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? Words cannot express the warmth that I feel in my heart when patients thank me for curing their illnesses and, at times, saving their lives. It doesn’t get much better than that.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? As a physician and public health adviser, I have long subscribed to the notion that health-related decisions need to be made in a fact-based manner. However, this pandemic has taught me that the speed with which a public health crisis can sweep through every aspect of our society very much requires a unified and structured approach from multidisciplinary leadership teams in order to effectively respond.