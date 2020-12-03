David Millstone

Occupation: Principal, Millstone ADR

Education: B.A. degree in political science, The Johns Hopkins University. J.D., West Virginia University College of Law

Synagogue: Previously B’rith Emeth, Temple Israel and Park Synagogue, until becoming a Florida resident

Hometown: Shaker Heights and Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Spouse: Dvora Millstone

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? I was raised in a home where giving back to the community and particularly the Jewish community was stressed. Having had a successful career, I have always felt it is important to give back.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? March of the Living with my daughter in 1994, who was International N’Siah of BBG, in 1994 is probably my most meaningful Jewish experience.

What is one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? There’s so much that I have learned – patience, resilience, how to find time to work with different organizations with multiple demands in a trying time. I miss the ability to travel.

Who do you look up to and why? My children, Aaron and Mika. They are both wonderful people who are brilliant at what they do. They are both passionate, creative and generous people who are raising amazing Jewish children.

What one thing would you change if you had to do it over? I would have been more a more serious student in undergraduate school.