It was David W. Leopold’s father who bestowed him with his tenacious fight for social justice and giving back.
Leopold’s father, a Holocaust survivor and lawyer, fought for the rights of others through board positions, community activities and even running for a state representative position in Michigan. Leopold, constantly observing his role model, as a 3-year-old learned the word “sign” during his father’s government campaign.
“I learned from him because he always had a commitment to social justice and was an activist, and he still is today,” Leopold said.
Leopold discovered his life’s passion after he struggled to find joy in the trial attorney position he held at a mid-sized Cleveland firm following law school graduation. He happened upon a pro bono project to assist Soviet Jews coming out of the Soviet Union as it was collapsing.
“One thing led to another, and I found myself as a practicing immigration attorney a few years later,” Leopold said.
Leopold is a partner with Ulmer & Berne LLP, where he leads the firm’s immigration practice group, focusing on business immigration, complex removal defense, employer sanctions defense and federal litigation. He’s also on the American Jewish Committee’s board of trustees and its national immigration task force, is a founding member of the Latino-Jewish Leadership Council established by the AJC, a member of Global Cleveland’s board of directors and serves as a counsel to DHS Watch, a project of America’s Voice, a national immigration reform group based in Washington, D.C.
Through his professional work and involvement with many immigrant-based organizations, he uses his voice for immigrant children separated from their parents at the United States-Mexico border. He also works with companies seeking highly skilled foreign professionals and physicians, and with researchers and other health care professionals abroad seeking to enter the U.S. to help combat COVID-19.
“We’re all empowered to make things better – to make this a better country, to make this a more perfect democracy and to make our community better,” Leopold said. “I wake up every day with a strong sense of optimism that we can make this better, that we’re on the cusp of something great. ... At the end of the day, if I can turn around and say, ‘I did make a difference with my career; I made it a better place,’ then I think I will have been successful.”
In a job tasked with battling inequality, Leopold said it’s easy to feel like he’s forever at the foot of a mountain. Add in a divisive society and the pandemic, and it’s a perfect storm, he said.
“A very wise person once told me that when you’re overwhelmed, just look at the project you’re working on at that minute that day, and get through that,” Leopold said. “With everything going on, do I feel overwhelmed? Who doesn’t? ... But if I can take one person who’s about to be separated from their family for life and change that, I’ve changed a lot.”
His greatest accomplishment is one he contributes to every day, which is informing others of their societal duty to one another.
“We are all interconnected, and we all have a responsibility to each other,” Leopold said. “Some of the big issues that face us these days – social justice, systemic racism, climate change, respecting the law and the strength of our democratic institutions – are all issues that I think touch every one of us. I’d like to think that I was a part of making my neighbors, my family and others in the community at large more aware, and that they too can do something to make things toward that more perfect union.”