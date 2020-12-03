David W. Leopold

Occupation: Partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP

Education: A.B. degree in economics from University of Michigan; J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Synagogue: Chabad Solon

Hometown: Beachwood

Spouse: Daurielle Horowitz Leopold

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? Making the world a better place.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Shabbat.

What does your life say about you? Always learning.

What is the one thing that should be taught in school that isn’t already? Foreign language fluency.

Who do you look up to and why? My father. He is a man of integrity.