Earl Pike

Occupation: Executive Director of University Settlement

Education: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, organizational communication and music Theory.

Synagogue: Park Synagogue

Hometown: Cleveland Heights

Spouse: Elizabeth Klein

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? My dad, who was in the Marines for 27 years, was a street kid, basically, growing up, and he lived on his own from the time he was 11 to 17, living on the streets and riding the rails. He forged a high school diploma and got into the Marines when he was 17. His expertise was ordnance disposal, what that means is he diffused live bombs for 27 years. There’s something about the military that literally trains people to put service above all else and to run towards the gunfire. Most of us, when we hear gunfire, we run away, but first responders, military people, run towards the gunfire. I just remember those two lessons, that we’re here to serve and that you run towards the danger. Those are two things that I learned from my dad,

What is your favorite Jewish experience? I am a convert to Judaism or as my wife’s grandmother who’s no longer with us used to say, she would get it mixed up when she was introducing me, she would say, ‘He’s a convict.’ I converted to Judaism before I met my wife, many, many years ago. There are specific experiences that were part of the pull for me. I remember being at Yom Kippur services in Minneapolis about 35 years ago and feeling the divine talk to me. I’m not big on sort of conversion experiences, but I have felt that voice inside and I think of that as a uniquely Jewish voice, because it’s about people coexisting with a God who lives in history. But, I also have to say, I’m a sucker for every Passover meal I’ve ever been to. I just feel like it’s the ultimate story and reliving of a story of Jewish experience.

What does your life say about you? I’ve always been and always will be a champion of the underdog. I often find myself asking – sometimes out loud and sometimes in my head – when at meetings or events or whatever, who’s missing from this table and how do we get them there? Who are we not hearing from? Who’s not being represented? Who’s not being heard? We did a ton of work to mobilize voters in Slavic Village, only because I felt like they’re the last folks that people think about and their voice matters. It doesn’t matter how they voted. Their voice simply matters.

What 1 thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? We’ve been around for 96 years and we gave away a quarter million pounds of food a year and we gave away more food in March than any other month in our history. We’ve been nonstop and we’ve gone through our challenges, we’ve had two staff get sick and recover. It’s been difficult holding people together and kind of holding the community together and I’ve learned two things in all of that. One is to be humble. Nobody, nobody is all that – nobody. The only way that you can serve disenfranchised peoples and communities is to sit down with them on the same level, person-to-person and be humble and say, ‘I want to learn from you. Tell me what your life is like. Tell me who you are. Tell me how I can be helpful to you.’ The other thing that I’ve learned and that we’ve learned here is to be nimble. Whatever works today might be different than what works tomorrow.

If you could travel back in time, what year would you travel to? I am fascinated, utterly fascinated, by the fact that this small tract of land that is now Israel was the birthplace of some of the most significant forms of thought to ever land on planet Earth. It’s the birthplace of three major monotheistic religions. So it’s hard to find the exact time, but it wouldn’t be when Jesus was around, because that was kind of a confusing time. It would have been before that, sometime before that when Israel began to think of itself as a nation, as a people. I would have been fascinated just to watch how that process formed. That consciousness develops over time and I would have loved to be around during the times when people began to think of themselves as something bigger and more enduring than simply scattered tribes in Israel that are trying to figure out what to do.