James Newbrough

Occupation: Chief Executive Officer of Menorah Park

Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Joseph’s College of Maine; master’s degree in business administration from Franklin University in Columbus

Hometown: Wadsworth

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? My personal commitment to positive change. Family generations, including my parents, taught me to value community and to be a part of its fabric and to make strong contributions that help others.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? My weekly lessons with Rabbi Kutner. He taught me well beyond textbook knowledge, providing insights into the meaning and value of traditions, holidays and overall culture. His lessons were delivered in a very engaging way that often led to singing and shared experiences. My time with him deepened my understanding and respect of the richness of the Jewish community and our shared values.

What does your life say about you? I believe in the values passed along from generation to generation. It is an honor and a privilege to carry on my family’s deep value of integrity; assuring I am giving opportunities to others to succeed in life through my actions as a leader and through my life’s work.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? We must always be prepared to expect the unexpected. I am humbled by the dedication of this incredible community; the staff, family members, clients and the entire community genuinely cares for one another. We are experiencing the resilience and heart found in the human spirit.

What is your favorite memory? While I have had many favorite memories throughout my life, my favorite Menorah Park memory is about the way in which I would begin each day before the pandemic, saying good morning to the volunteers at Pearl’s Place and having our brief conversations. To begin each day engaging with such caring and giving individuals has truly been an incredible bright spot.