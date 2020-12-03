JodiLyn Solomon

Occupation: Executive Director of GenderSphere, dba Camp Lilac

Education: Brandeis University, BA In Near Eastern and Judaic studies. Master of Jewish Studies, Master of Library and Information Science, Master of Education.

Synagogue: Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Jewish Community in Pepper Pike

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Spouse: Larry Solomon

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? It is how I was raised. It is an important part of my family culture and Jewish culture. So many of the mitzvot help us know that we need to help and support one another. I also have always been a helper. I feel fortunate having had the experiences and opportunities I have had, and I feel honored to be able to use some of that to help others when I can.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? My favorite holidays are Shabbat and Pesach. I really liked living in Israel for a while. I like keeping kosher, and I really like being part of a Jewish community.

What does your life say about you? I am optimistic. But I would like my life to say more about others than myself. I am the mother of two amazing kids. I am the daughter of two amazing parents. I am the captain of a ship full of crew for Camp Lilac. I like to help, and help others help themselves.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? It gives people a different perspective. When everything was in person, it was difficult for introverts, for example, and now the introverts are comfortable, and the extroverts need more consideration. This is a simple example, of course. I have learned how divided we truly are as a country and even as a community. We all need to work hard to be kind.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? My children are my greatest success. They are each amazing.