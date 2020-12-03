The year 2020 is undoubtedly one none of us, our children or our children’s children will ever forget. As we all know, the world is a vastly different place than it was just one year ago. And amidst so many changes to daily life – with new distances, worries and social injustices brought to light – the values of tikkun olam demonstrated in our Northeast Ohio Jewish community have brought us closer and strengthened our ties to one another.

As community storytellers at the Cleveland Jewish News, it is our responsibility and our duty, now more than ever, to tell the stories of those who have long led the way toward making our community better, as well as those tirelessly paving the way to a more equitable and healthy world.

Just like those honored before them, this year’s class of CJN 18 Difference Makers once again showcases a diverse group of professionals – executive-level personnel, nonprofit leaders, partners, attorneys, a physician, a rabbi and more. They exemplify the mensch-like qualities that define Difference Makers: community-mindedness, honor, integrity and generosity.

Joining the CJN in honoring these Difference Makers are our equally generous partners of the 2020 CJN 18 Difference Makers: Classic Lexus, COIT, McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA, shark&minnow and Anthology of Mayfield Heights. We appreciate their support, and the support of so many others in and around our community whose messages appear on the pages of our special commemorative section that follows.

It is my privilege and honor to introduce and share the stories of the 2020 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers. Join me in congratulating the 2020 class, both in these pages, and during our virtual celebration event, which you can register to “attend” Dec. 6 at cjn.org/18dm.

Let’s applaud these change agents among us, and come together as a community for better, healthier and more equitable times ahead of us.

Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.