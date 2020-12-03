Kenny Koblitz

Occupation: Managing director of workforce training and corporate partnerships at Values-in-Action

Education: B.S. degree in journalism from The Ohio State University

Synagogue: Celebrating Jewish Life

Hometown: Pepper Pike

Spouse: Audrey Koblitz

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? The feeling I get. When I can see someone who I helped monetarily or with what they want to do in life, or all of the above. It’s important to me and to Audrey. That’s what makes us go.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Traveling to Israel to see my granddaughter, Brooke Koblitz, run for the U.S. Maccabi team in 2017. Audrey, my middle son, his wife and I were all there to see Brooke win a silver medal for the 4 x 400 relay.

What does your life say about you? I’ve been blessed to be able to do the many various things that I’ve done. I’ve traveled a lot because of my past job and have seen a lot. My wife has been able to go with me on many of those trips, and it was wonderful having her and doing them together. I just kept dancing.

What is one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? I learned the pain that distance brings.

How would your friends describe you? Highly energized. Motivated to do good things for my community. Honest. Relationship driven. Team builder.