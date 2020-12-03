Miriam Pearlmutter

Occupation: Attorney, Walter | Haverfield

Education: B.A. degree, Barnard College/Columbia University, psychology and education. M.A. and Ed. S in school psychology – Tufts University; JD – The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Synagogue: “Sometimes I go to Chabad”

Hometown: Beachwood

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? I am inspired by the Jewish concept of repairing the world, tikun olam. This means leaving the world a better place than when you found it, especially for those with fewer means and resources. As RBG famously said, “To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you, that’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one’s community.”

What is your favorite Jewish experience? I love Shavuous, the holiday of dairy foods. Cheesecake, lasagna, ice cream … what’s not to love? It’s also in the spring when the weather is lovely.

What does your life say about you? It brings me joy to help people and make them happy.

What is your favorite memory? I remember Thanksgiving dinners when my grandmother was still alive. Our entire extended family would come together despite our differences and it was just such a sweet, wholesome time.

Who do you look up to and why? I look up to my children, who are teens and young adults. Many people are critical of the next generation, but I think they face unprecedented challenges in navigating a complicated world, a world that is constantly changing technologically, scientifically, socially, and morally. I look up to my children every day when I see how they change, adapt, and grow.