Mitchell C. Schneider

Occupation: President of First Interstate Properties, Ltd; Co-Founder and Chairman of Legacy Capital Partners.

Education: The Ohio State University, International Political Economy; The Ohio State University College of Law.

Synagogue: Congregation Shaarey Tikvah

Hometown: Orange

Spouse: Kyla Schneider

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? So many people helped me through the years as a young man, attorney, and as I started my business. Many of them were generous, engaged community leaders. They were and continue to be inspiring role models and teachers. One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is that we grow immeasurably through giving, whether that’s our time, our talent, or our treasure.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Kyla and I had a fairly traditional Jewish wedding. We studied beforehand, spent time apart engaged in prayer and meditation, and fasted prior to coming to the chuppah. Meeting her under the chuppah with a sense of personal renewal and the start of a new life together was my best Jewish experience.

What does your life say about you? I have lived with perseverance to reach for my goals, with passion and integrity and brought positive change to the world around me.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? We all know the quote, ‘When one door closes another door opens,’ but less well known is the second part of this that continues, ‘but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we don’t see the one which has opened for us.’ I have learned to spend less energy looking at closed doors and to more easily identify doors that have newly opened.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? The development of Steelyard Commons in Cleveland. This project was the redevelopment of a 100-acre former brownfield steel mill site to create a suburban-style shopping center in the heart of Cleveland’s undeserved neighborhoods. The need for modern national retailers was acute and Steelyard Commons brought fresh product, supermarkets, home improvement, fashion and retail services into what was a retail desert. Many residents had no access to quality retail at everyday prices. I think the project also helped solidify many Cleveland neighborhoods and has been one of the building blocks of their current renaissance. It also generated more than $300,000 in scholarships to support Cleveland students’ college educations.