Rabbi Avrohom Adler

Occupation: Executive director of Gesher and Cleveland Chesed Center; project manager for Seyear Management, LLC

Education: Telshe Yeshiva Chicago, undergraduate degree in Talmud and biblical studies; equivalent of master’s degree in Talmud and biblical studies

Synagogue: Kehillas B’nai Torah

Hometown: Beachwood

Spouse: Tziporah Adler

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? It is what I have been taught since day school; we are not in this world for ourselves, but rather for God and His people.

What does your life say about you? Always ask: What needs to be done and how can we get there?

What is one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? God runs the world and we can never be too secure, no matter our situation.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? Assisting my wife in raising a beautiful, well-adjusted family.

If you could take a three-month sabbatical from work, how would you spend it? Learning in Israel.