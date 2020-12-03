Susan R. Hurwitz

Occupation: Retired licensed professional counselor

Education: B.S. degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus in retailing, master’s degree from John Carroll University in University Heights in counseling and human services

Synagogue: The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood

Hometown: Pepper Pike

Spouse: Robert Hurwitz

What is your favorite Jewish experience? My favorite Jewish experience has been seeing my children and grandchildren embrace their Jewish identities, each in their own way, with commitment and joy.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? COVID has sadly taught me that when people take intransigent opposing positions on a subject concerning the common good the results are inevitably bad.

What is the one thing that should be taught in school that isn’t already? I believe every person graduating from high school should be financially literate; understanding banking, insurance, borrowing, etc. It is a life skill that should be taught in school.

What’s your favorite local charity and why? The Jewish Federation is central, for me, to all the good that goes on in Jewish Cleveland and the larger community. After many years of volunteering in a variety of settings, I have discovered that there is very little that the Federation does not impact or interact with in some important way.

What one thing would you change if you had to do it over? Many years ago, I had the opportunity to be a member of the first Wexner Heritage program in Cleveland. I was one year older than the stated age limit (though eligible) and my insecurity held me back. I learned from that to reach a bit to accomplish goals.