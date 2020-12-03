As chairman of the board, it is my honor to serve in my role over these past two-and-a-half years, joining our entire board of directors of the CJPC, which proudly serves.... Greater Cleveland and Columbus, home to two of Ohio’s largest Jewish communities.
Thank you all for your continued support of the CJPC.
I’ve been thinking a great deal about community lately and the role the CJPC plays in ours. My connection to the Cleveland Jewish News extends back nearly 40 years, when as an eager college student, I asked then-Editor Cindy Dettlebach if I could write a few stories for her. The CJN was in an office at Cedar and Warrensville roads, and I remember walking up the long flight of stairs to ask Cindy what she thought of a story. Her edits showed me how much I still had to learn about journalism. And they helped inspire me to a rewarding career as a journalist.
Thirty years later, I joined the board of this same foundational institution in our community. The CJN was struggling with declining circulation and revenues, but it still was able to move its readers and benefit from their support. It still had a strong community connection.
Today, the CJPC enjoys a connection that is stronger than ever.
When the pandemic hit, the CJPC made some difficult choices, including reducing our publication schedule. The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the David and Inez Myers Foundation, Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, the Samuel H. and Maria Miller Foundation and others in the philanthropic community determined in short order that during this pandemic, the Jewish community needed their community-owned CJN every Friday. To them, it was unacceptable that in the midst of fear and sorrow, our community would not be able to turn to the CJN each Friday.
In the following days and weeks, other grantmaking foundations and individuals responded. And throughout the pandemic, the CJPC has published weekly in Cleveland and biweekly in Columbus.
To those who donate your treasure, and to those who donate your time, thank you, indeed. With your support, the leadership and staff of the CJPC are continuing to build one of the most vibrant Jewish media companies in the United States.
Our events, news coverage and special publications celebrate the milestones of our culture.
When you tune in on Dec. 6, of course, we will pause to celebrate those who make a difference in our community. Their commitment is extraordinary, and their vision for a better community, unyielding.
It is entirely fitting that as the pandemic continues around us, the CJPC is able to gather us together in safety and in the hope for better days.
Congratulations once again, Difference Makers. You’ve earned it. And on behalf of the CJPC board, we wish you good health and happiness.
The 2020 Class of 18 Difference Makers
Rabbi Avrohom Adler’s move to Cleveland about 25 years ago was a turning point in his life.
Charles Daroff quickly discovered that if he could combine his well-honed skills as a real estate lawyer with his long-time love for helping o…
Soon after her son Eric was born and her daughter Hallie (a CJN columnist) was in kindergarten, Susan R. Hurwitz decided to try helping other …
It was David W. Leopold’s father who bestowed him with his tenacious fight for social justice and giving back.
Once, when Carol A. Marshall was ushering at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, she noticed a mother and daughter engaged in a conflict …
David Millstone’s mother did not approve of his decision to practice at Squire Sanders & Dempsey in his first job out of law school.
The first time Jim Newbrough toured Menorah Park will stay with him forever.
Born in Saratov in the former Soviet Union, Miriam Pearlmutter has vivid memories of her relatives bringing food to her family as they prepare…
On first impression, Earl Pike is a kind, caring and relatable person, clearly drawn to helping others.
A mission to Cuba about a decade ago with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland spurred Dr. David M. Rosenberg to step up his efforts to address …
Although Mitchell C. Schneider was born and raised in the area, the attorney-turned-real estate developer did not enter Cleveland’s Jewish com…
JodiLyn Solomon’s daughter, Rose, attended an overnight summer camp for transgender children in New Hampshire in 2015 and 2016.
Wendy Spitz is a Beachwood native whose genuine desire to give back to her hometown is evident during even a short conversation.
When Beverley and Richard Uria met as teenagers through Johannesburg’ South Africa’s Jewish community, they had no idea that they would spend …
William Wortzman secured a bakery job as an elementary school student and stayed until college.
David R. Hertz II is Board Chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.