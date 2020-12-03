As chairman of the board, it is my honor to serve in my role over these past two-and-a-half years, joining our entire board of directors of the CJPC, which proudly serves.... Greater Cleveland and Columbus, home to two of Ohio’s largest Jewish communities.

Thank you all for your continued support of the CJPC.

I’ve been thinking a great deal about community lately and the role the CJPC plays in ours. My connection to the Cleveland Jewish News extends back nearly 40 years, when as an eager college student, I asked then-Editor Cindy Dettlebach if I could write a few stories for her. The CJN was in an office at Cedar and Warrensville roads, and I remember walking up the long flight of stairs to ask Cindy what she thought of a story. Her edits showed me how much I still had to learn about journalism. And they helped inspire me to a rewarding career as a journalist.

Thirty years later, I joined the board of this same foundational institution in our community. The CJN was struggling with declining circulation and revenues, but it still was able to move its readers and benefit from their support. It still had a strong community connection.

Today, the CJPC enjoys a connection that is stronger than ever.

When the pandemic hit, the CJPC made some difficult choices, including reducing our publication schedule. The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the David and Inez Myers Foundation, Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, the Samuel H. and Maria Miller Foundation and others in the philanthropic community determined in short order that during this pandemic, the Jewish community needed their community-owned CJN every Friday. To them, it was unacceptable that in the midst of fear and sorrow, our community would not be able to turn to the CJN each Friday.

In the following days and weeks, other grantmaking foundations and individuals responded. And throughout the pandemic, the CJPC has published weekly in Cleveland and biweekly in Columbus.

To those who donate your treasure, and to those who donate your time, thank you, indeed. With your support, the leadership and staff of the CJPC are continuing to build one of the most vibrant Jewish media companies in the United States.

Our events, news coverage and special publications celebrate the milestones of our culture.

When you tune in on Dec. 6, of course, we will pause to celebrate those who make a difference in our community. Their commitment is extraordinary, and their vision for a better community, unyielding.

It is entirely fitting that as the pandemic continues around us, the CJPC is able to gather us together in safety and in the hope for better days.

Congratulations once again, Difference Makers. You’ve earned it. And on behalf of the CJPC board, we wish you good health and happiness.

David R. Hertz II is Board Chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.