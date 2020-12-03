Wendy Spitz is a Beachwood native whose genuine desire to give back to her hometown is evident during even a short conversation.
“This is very hard for me because I’m a very private person,” Spitz said. “I don’t like to talk about myself. I’m much more comfortable doing for others.”
She began her career as a school social worker, first in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District then in the South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District. After her first child was born, she entered the classroom as an intervention specialist, but after her second child was born, Spitz said her life became “a little chaotic.”
“I ended up working for a nonprofit, doing educational advocacy work and teaching social skills class,” Spitz said. “Then the National Council of Jewish Women developed LiveSpecial.com and needed help – it was implemented, but they were looking for a coordinator. It just kind of was a good match.”
LiveSpecial.com is a free and comprehensive Northeast Ohio resource for all things required to support individuals with special needs and their families. Its community resource guide provides the most current medical, social and rehabilitative services and access information needed to help support any age person with special needs.
As the coordinator for LiveSpecial.com and an independent consultant for NCJW/CLE, Spitz said those seeking help can give her a call and she’s more than happy to conduct a brainstorming session to find the best resources and programming for an individual’s needs.
According to Spitz, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for change when it comes to how the organization conducts its programming.
“We do free programming now via Zoom, but it used to be in-person all over greater Northeast Ohio at different locations and we’d work together with other organizations and do a big expo once a year,” Spitz explained. “I actually have to say that, if we implemented the (online) programming before COVID, I think a lot of our parents would have struggled, but actually, the Zoom programming takes out a lot of barriers that we struggled with.”
The organization no longer has to scour the area for free rooms in central locations along handicap accessible bus lines.
“Families had to get good at virtual, whether it was for their children or for themselves, (the COVID-19 pandemic) kind of forced them into the virtual world,” Spitz said. “Although we want everybody to tune in live, sometimes we know it’s not possible, and it’s nice, because most of our programming can be recorded and watched at your own time.”
Spitz said her role at LiveSpecial.com has not stopped her from continuing to give back to Cleveland-area schools. She said her children are students in the Orange City School District, with her oldest a senior. Spitz said she has been involved in the PTA, among other programs in the district, since he was a kindergartener.
Spitz said she is proud of her kids for also wanting to give back to their community.
“Both of my kids are involved with Friendship Circle and have been since 7th grade – they’re giving back,” Spitz said.
Spitz said Friendship Circle has created great virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I see it with both of my kids, wanting to help and bring joy to people,” Spitz said. “Especially people that are homebound right now.”