Wendy Spitz

Occupation: Coordinator at LiveSpecial.com; Independent Consultant for NCJW/CLE

Education: University of Hartford, Bachelor of Science in special education; Case Western Reserve University, Master of Science in Social Administration in child and adolescents mental health and school social work

Synagogue: Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

Hometown: Moreland Hills

Spouse: Danny Spitz

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? Knowing that I can help to make the world a better place.

What is your favorite Jewish experience? Growing up, weekly Friday night dinners with my family, grandparents, aunt, uncles and cousins.

What does your life say about you? I hope it says I live life to the fullest while leading by example.

What one thing have you learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? How many paper towels my family goes through in a day – no seriously, how short life is... live everyday like it’s the last and don’t take your health for granted.

What has been your biggest challenge? Not enough time in the day!