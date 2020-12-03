William Wortzman

Occupation: President of Wortzman & Gingerich Company

Education: Fenn College, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting major; Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Synagogue: Participates in Celebrating Jewish Life

Hometown: Moreland Hills

What inspires you to give back and make a difference? My mother was impoverished and dealing with two sons with mental illness. She was provided services by JFSA and financial assistance by the government. My significant volunteer work in the community provides me with the opportunity to help families with the same needs as my mother encountered.

What is your biggest success up until now that you’re most proud of? My role as the chairman of JFSA for over four years, the organization that helped my family, and providing leadership during a period when their continuing existence was threatened.

If money was no object, what would you do all day? I would concentrate on day trading in the market and continue to give all the profits to charities.

What is your favorite memory? My favorite memory was seeing my mother honored for her charity work. She was a significant fundraiser in spite of encountering serious challenges in her life.

Who do you look up to and why? The late Leonard Horvitz and his family – they taught me how to be generous in helping charities and in helping people in the community with my time and resources.