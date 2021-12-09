This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners Aliki and Peter Rzepka have made a positive difference in the Cleveland Jewish community for more than 50 years, where they have established, built and led some of the most important organizations in the region and beyond.
Peter said that after narrowly escaping the Nazis and traveling across much of Russia, the family wound up in the English section of an Austrian refugee camp after World War II. His father, Nathan, the leader of the Jewish refugees and a Zionist, was sending young Jewish men from the camp to the British Mandate for Palestine to fight the English, who controlled Palestine at the time. When the Rzepkas emigrated to Australia, the Austrialian Consulate called him and said that they knew that his father was sending young men to fight the British in Palestine. They told him that his family would never be allowed to go to a country that was part of the British Commonwealth. So they went to America.
When deciding where to go in America, Peter said he decided upon Cleveland because of a song that was popular after the war: “Cleveland: The best location in the nation.” It also didn’t hurt that he had family in Cleveland, as well as Toledo, Detroit, Chicago and California.
Upon arriving in Cleveland, the Jewish community welcomed them with open arms, the Rzepkas said.
“The Jewish community in Cleveland was wonderful to us,” Aliki said.
When they arrived in Cleveland, the Rzepkas began to be involved in the community using the resources they had from the family’s construction business. Peter founded Rzepka Construction in 1956, soon after they arrived in America. He was joined by his brother, Fred Rzepka, who arrived in Cleveland four years later and joined Peter in the company. Later, in 1971, they established TransCon Builders.
Peter and Aliki Rzepka co-founded The Agnon School, which started with just 11 students in 1969. Now known as the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, it has an enrollment of about 350. Peter was one of the early board chairs and is honorary chair for life. They have continuously supported the school in many ways for over 50 years. In 1999, the school held a ”A Tribute to Peter Rzepka.”.
The Rzepkas have been members and stalwart supporters of the Jewish Community Center, first in Cleveland Heights, and now the Mandel JCC in Beachwood, since the mid-1950s. Peter has served as board chair and is a life trustee. The JCC aquatics center has been dedicated in their name. Aliki has swum there practically daily for decades. Peter has also served as an officer of the Jewish Community Centers of America. In 2018, the couple were honored by the JCC at the “Play at the J” gala.
They also were some of the earliest supporters of the Friendship Circle of Cleveland, where Peter has also served as board chair.
The couple have been members at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike for decades. Peter has served as its president and is a recipient of Park’s Centerite Award, Park’s highest honor.
Peter has served for many years on the board of directors and is a trustee for life at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Peter and Aliki have also been long time supporters of Bar Ilan University, the largest university in Israel. Both have received a “doctorate, honoris causa” from Bar Ilan. Their major contribution to Bar Ilan provided funding to create the Peter & Aliki Rzepka Twelve Tribes Plaza at the university, the purpose of which is to provide a place for students to relax and study. They have also provided scholarships to students at Bar Ilan, many who immigrated to Israel, for many years. Peter is on the global board of Bar Ilan as well as a past president of the US Friends of Bar Ilan.
Their service also extends to non-Jewish organizations. Peter is a life director of the National Home Builders Association as well as a past president of the Building Industry Association of Greater Cleveland. He also served as foreman of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
According to the Rzepkas, this drive to make a difference, to do acts of mitzvot, is borne of their deep faith, the importance that family and community holds for them and the fundamental belief that it is important to treat others kindly.
“The biggest lesson that I learned (as a child) is that a good word is better than a bad word,” Aliki said. “This was my principle. Many times, I was angry but I held myself. I said to (myself) remember, a human being is like a mirror. What you see (in your behavior), they see in you also. ...
You have to respect the people around you, if you want them to respect you. What you give is what you get.”
Peter added that, from a young age, he understood the importance of Jewish education as a way to not only know God, but to better know himself. He also learned about his place in the world and the importance of supporting the broader Jewish community.
During Jewish day school in Ruzhan, his “little shtetl” in Poland, he said he started to learn about Judaism.
“It was very important to understand where I belong,” Rzepka said. “Who do I belong to? I don’t belong to myself. I belong to a people. I belong to God.”
Such an understanding of Judaism and the importance of supporting the Jewish community from a young age drove the Rzepkas to give of their time and resources to build and sustain the Jewish community in Cleveland – and well beyond.
“It’s within me, within us, that we have to do it,” Peter said. Aliki agreed, “I realized what I had to do and I was insisting” on supporting the Jewish community.
Peter said he saw such a sense of community growing up in a village of 2,500 Jews in Poland.
“The Jewish people always stuck together,” he said. “They used to make a cholent on Friday and on Saturday go and pick it up from the oven and bring it home.”
But such philanthropy, such support, extends beyond just the Jewish community, they both said, and doing good for others can benefit you as well. Aliki said this is a lesson she saw during the Nazi occupation of Greece, where she and her family were during the war.
She and her family were in hiding in a small village outside of Athens and while the villagers knew they were there, no one ever told the Nazis. Aliki said this was in part because of the kindness that her family showed the community.
No one said anything because “every year we came to Greece and we brought a lot of clothes for everybody,” she said.
Peter said this is who the Jewish people are.
“Like Jewish people always do,” he said. “They help out other people.”