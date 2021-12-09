Amy Kaplan’s work as vice president of external affairs and director of government relations at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland is central to her community involvement.
“My work at the Federation involves advocating for government funding for our nursing homes, for tax policies that help Federation and other nonprofits raise charitable dollars that go back into the community, for strong U.S.-Israel relationships, and federal and state funding for security enhancements for the Federation and agencies and synagogues –
which sadly has become a very important priority over the last couple years,” she said.
And every time she helps an elected official in local, state and national legislative bodies understand the needs of the Jewish community, Kaplan said she feels like she is making a difference.
“The money doesn’t always follow right away, but over the years, my work here in partnership with our lay leaders has helped bring in millions of dollars into our community that is very much needed,” she said. “... It is a really important part of keeping our community strong.”
Kaplan’s definition of being a difference maker is doing whatever you can for your community, whenever you can.
“I’ve always been inspired by a phrase from Rabbi Tarfon in ‘Pirkei Avot’ – you’re not required to finish the job, but you’re not allowed to desist from trying,” Kaplan said. “To me, that is what a difference maker is. Not all of the things I do make a big difference every day, but some of them do. Working at the Federation and advocating for government support for the needs of our community makes me feel like when I go home from work every day that I’ve helped to make the Jewish and general Cleveland community better.”
And her Jewish identity is a big part of that personal mission to make her hometown a better place, Kaplan said. Growing up, her mother was also a Federation staff member for 20 years. Her father, she said, had many Federation community roles as well.
“Judaism and my identity as a Jewish woman sit at the very core of who I am,” she said. “I can’t separate it from any part of my life. The values of tikkun olam and the responsibility for caring for one another, the notion that all Jews are responsible for each other, have been something ingrained in me from my earliest memories. When I came to work at the Federation in 2006, I finally felt I had merged my long-time personal desire to give back to the community and make it better, with a job that paid me to do that. It is such a dream. Most people don’t get to the point where they say they miss their job while on vacation. I do.”
At this point in her career, Kaplan said she could begin to consider life after work, but she isn’t ready to retire yet.
“Whether it is in my role at the Federation or volunteer activities I may take on after I do retire, strengthening this community will always be one of my top priorities,” she said.