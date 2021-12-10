It’s no secret that Northeast Ohio’s Jewish community has plenty of people making a positive difference in the area through acts of tikkun olam, or repairing the world.

The Cleveland Jewish News celebrated their local change-making efforts at its 18 Difference Makers awards ceremony Dec. 9. The event, attended by about 400 people, was held at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights, after last year’s event was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers is Edna Talmor Akrish, Sam Chestnut, Loren Chylla, Beth Nusbaum Curtiss, Ronald Gross, Maya Holtz Groys, Adam G. Jacobs Ph.D., Amy R. Kaplan, Sally and Donald H. Messinger, James Pasch, Susan Ratner, Carrie Rosenfelt, Stephen L. Rudolph, Jeffrey D. Schwartz, Patricia A. Shlonsky, Mark Stovsky MD MBA, Thomas Sudow and Muriel Weber.

In this year’s class, the CJN also recognized Aliki and Peter Rzepka with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Saltzman family with the Generation Award.