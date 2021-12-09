Edna Talmor Akrish, a champion of Jewish education and learning, describes herself as an unintentional teacher.
Akrish, a native of Haifa, Israel, found her way to Greater Cleveland on her honeymoon to visit relatives of her husband, Yair Akrish, and ended up staying.
Shortly after arriving, she was asked to substitute teach in a religious school class described as “full of kids who misbehaved.”
She said while it took some time to transform that class, “I realized how much I enjoyed the bond that we created with those students and how we changed the whole approach and the whole atmosphere in the classroom.”
She did not expect to find herself “committed and engaged in teaching Jewish values, history, Bible and the love of Israel,” she said.
That is, however, what Akrish has been doing for decades.
“My motto early on was leading by example,” Akrish said. “So, I took my students to volunteer with me at the various organizations. And I raised my own children to walk the walk, not just talk the talk.”
Akrish came to Cleveland just after completing service in the Israel Defense Forces in 1979 where she was a commander in the air force training teens who were at risk to become soldiers. While at the IDF, she earned a diploma in public relations and advertising from Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
She has a teaching diploma from the former Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, a bachelor’s degree in Judaic studies from the former Siegal College of Jewish Studies, and a real estate sales and appraisal degree from Cuyahoga Community College. She also earned a Master of Science degree in management and Finance from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
“I never, ever turned away from teaching and mentoring,” she said.
In addition to her responsibilities at Cleveland Hebrew Schools for 28 years, where she last worked as superintendent, Akrish was one of the founders of the Cleveland Jewish Film Festival, helped the Jewish Federation of Cleveland establish ties to Beit Shean – Valley of Springs in Israel, and is active in other Jewish and community organizations.
She led many delegations to Israel and Europe.
Akrish said she is most proud of the opening of the new religious school at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, where she is the education director.
While she has executed bigger deals in the business world, “none of them for me was as inspiring and full of hope as far as achievement as building this school and program for the children and congregation.”