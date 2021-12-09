Making a difference in the Jewish community is a personal mission Jeffrey D. Schwartz discovered in his more recent years.
After moving to Taipei, Taiwan in the 1970s from his native Northeast Ohio, Schwartz found himself considering what legacy he might leave behind at the end of his story. Growing up in Beachwood and University Heights, Schwartz said he wasn’t very involved in the Jewish community while living locally as there are so many other people ready to jump to help out before they’re even asked.
“Before I was able to raise my hand, people were already volunteering to do things,” he said of his local Jewish community. “This passion didn’t come until late in life where I realized how important (giving back) is in one’s life. It came to a point where it was no longer about doing things just for myself and my family, but for the greater good of the people.”
While living overseas, Schwartz has supported organizations like Breakthrough Schools in Cleveland, Keren Hayesod-United Israel Alliance and the World Jewish Alliance. In 2019, he was involved in building the first mikvah in Korea.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also donated 100,000 surgical masks to Israel in spring 2020. He works as chairman and CEO of the Four Star Group in addition to his volunteer roles.
But his major project, the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center in Taipei, is where he’s been focusing a lot of his resources since 2018, he explained.
The over $16 million project will open Dec. 29 as the first JCC in Taiwan. It will feature 22,500 square feet dedicated to Taiwan’s first synagogue, a kosher restaurant, a mikvah, a 300-person ballroom, classrooms, and a museum of Judaica and Jewish art from Schwartz’s collection.
“In a small community like Taipei, it’s pretty easy to be a difference maker as a big fish in a small pond,” said Schwartz, laughing. The Taipei Jewish community has about 800 to 1,000 members. “My wife, Na Tang, tells me it is God’s way of pointing me in the right direction. I do the things I do because I can. It’s my responsibility since I am the one here. It is the same drive that drives Clevelanders to do all of their good work. When I came to Taiwan, I decided I didn’t just want to be a visitor, I wanted to be part of it all. I just want this to be a vibrant community.”
And to the people still in Cleveland – including his mother Eleanor Schwartz of Moreland Hills, brother Mark Schwartz and sister Penny Greenberger – Schwartz gave thanks for their influence on him, even if they never knew it. His father, Harry Schwartz, passed in 2006.
“Cleveland has been a big support for me, living away from home for such a long period,” he said. “I am the type of person that needs something in my back pocket to get me through life, and Cleveland has been that for me. It is a safety net, knowing Cleveland is always there. I learned a long time ago that once you’re part of the Jewish community in Cleveland, you always will be.”