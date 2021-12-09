Giving back to our community is a long-held value in Northeast Ohio. It’s what drove the Cleveland Jewish News to create the 18 Difference Makers event back in 2015, to celebrate those dedicated to making change in the local Jewish community and beyond.

Six years later, I continue to be moved and in awe by the dedication I see from those who continue to find new ways to step up and offer their time, talent and treasure wherever it is needed most. Whether it involves using their special skills for an underserved need or showing up and learning something new to make an impact, Greater Cleveland is at no loss for those willing to give of themselves to the vast array of causes that desperately need support.

And when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Clevelanders kept stepping up. As the pandemic continues, and some needs recede and others become greater, how individuals go about their own definitions of tikkun olam, or repairing the world, continues to change too.

While some needs are ever-present, like food security, assistance for Holocaust survivors and supporting local Jewish institutions that serve us all, some are new or coming to the forefront. For example, Adam G. Jacobs, who is being honored in this year’s class, noticed that during the pandemic, access to social services wasn’t uniform throughout the community. The president of Bellefaire Jewish Children’s Bureau and Wingspan Care Group told the CJN how he aims to find a multi-generational solution to help those families, and generations to come, who are most adversely affected.

And when the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs could no longer conduct it’s in-person programming after the pandemic began, Thomas Sudow, the past president of the group, worked to ensure virtual programming could fill the hole and help stave off loneliness for about 4,000 attendees.

In this year’s class, we also recognize Aliki and Peter Rzepka, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Saltzman family, to be presented the Generation Award.

The Rzepkas have been among the Jewish community’s biggest supporters for decades. The couple founded the school now known as the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, are stalwart supporters of the Mandel Jewish Community Center, were some of the earliest backers of the Friendship Circle of Cleveland and have been longtime leaders at Park Synagogue.

The Saltzman family – through their family businesses, Dave’s Supermarkets and local Lucky’s Market stores – for generations has served our community by providing groceries in communities that otherwise may have poor access to healthy, affordable food. As during the pandemic, food access became an even more pronounced issue facing many families and particularly, their support of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and others, makes this the perfect time to recognize the Saltzman family.

And when you consider the myriad institutions that are served by each of our other Difference Makers we honor this year and how much of those institutional worlds are continuing to be repaired – tikkun olam – it is how Difference Makers are defined.

Joining the CJN in honoring these Difference Makers are our equally generous partners of the 2021 CJN 18 Difference Makers: co-presenting sponsors Classic Lexus and McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman, LPA; supporting sponsors COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services, and shark&minnow; Generation Award sponsor the Krause Family Foundation; cocktail sponsor Cleveland Jewish Funerals; lanyard sponsor Rent a Daughter Senior Care Services; and video sponsor the Cuyahoga County Public Library. We appreciate their support, and the support of so many others in and around our city whose messages appear on the pages of our special commemorative section.

I’m also thrilled to be able to be together to recognize these Difference Makers with an in-person event this year, after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, we come together to celebrate these Difference Makers among us, and come together as a community to celebrate the great generosity, diversity and unity within it. These, are the CJN 18 Difference Makers of 2021.

Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.