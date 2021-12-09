For Loren Chylla, a difference maker is someone passionate about their surroundings and the impact they can make on their community.
“For me personally, I’m involved in a lot of things – but they are things I care about,” Chylla said. “I think a difference maker wants to create an impact and helps organizations flourish. I also think being involved sets a good example for the next generation – that we have an obligation to give back. Not to let things just happen on their own, especially when it’s things you care about.”
And Chylla, who lives in Beachwood, does just that. When he’s not working, he is giving his time to a range of community organizations, including his temple, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple; the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; the Mandel Jewish Community Center; the Greater Cleveland Food Bank; and VeloSano Bike to Cure. He is also a trustee/vice president on the board of directors of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, which publishes Cleveland Jewish News. In the past, he was involved with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, the Mandel Leadership Excellence Center, the Cleveland Leadership Center, The 250 Club, Bellefaire JCB and the Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center.
“It’s not just taking a title,” he said. “I literally roll up my sleeves and do what is asked of me. I make sure I show up and am involved.”
Being so involved locally stems from his innate love of Cleveland – a city he grew up in and left only to attend college at Ohio University in Athens, Chylla said.
“After that, I couldn’t find a job right away so I moved to Atlanta, but I always knew I would come home,” he said. “I vowed to get involved and make a difference. I came back to give back and be part of it all.”
Though Jewish by birth, Chylla said he wasn’t raised very religious and didn’t have a bar mitzvah growing up. But that only motivated him further to get involved in his adult life by giving and learning more, he added.
“I think we have a sense of obligation as Jews to give back, whether that means subscribing to the CJN, belonging to the JCC or attending temple,” Chylla said. “As Jews, this is what we do. It is important my children are impacted by what I do. I expect that of them as Jews, and I want them to see that this is what we do as a family.”
Experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic alongside everyone else, Chylla said the widespread hardship and suffering pushed him to see what he could do to help his community. Looking to the future of Cleveland, he said those needs will always be there.
“There is and will always be work to be done,” he said. “I don’t think the pandemic is ever going away in a sense. There will always be problems that people need to pay attention to. I do look forward to being part of the solution.”