A member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst, Muriel Weber was the first female president of an Orthodox congregation in Cleveland.
Having frequently been the only woman in the room throughout her career, Weber said she does not focus or dwell on that. Weber came to Oheb Zedek as a former member of Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
“Three synagogues merged,” Weber said. “I was invited on the board and the rest is history.” Because of her financial and organizational background, the rabbi and president approached her in 2012 about becoming president.
She is also a past president of Kol Israel Foundation and has most recently become involved co-chairing the advisory board of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid.
“My three part-time jobs, I call it,” Weber said. “You get involved. You make some friends. You want to be where your friends are.”
The daughter of Holocaust survivors, Weber was born in Parkersburg, W.Va., and moved to Cleveland Heights with her family when she was 2. Her family later moved to Shaker Heights to the house where she now lives.
She went to Shaker Lee Synagogue, then Taylor Road Synagogue as a child, graduating from Shaker Heights High School and Cleveland State University, where she majored in economics and earned her Master of Business Administration. She began her career in banking at Ameritrust and then served as Vice President and Executive Vice President of American National Bank from 1988 to 2005.
Her father, Izak Weber, was born in Skole, Galicia, and her mother, Marthe Landes, in Castres, France. The two met in Paris in 1938 after her father went to the Sorbonne to attend medical school in 1933.
After her father’s arrest Dec. 3, 1942, and internment at Drancy outside of Paris, Weber’s mother helped him to hide, following his escape. The family came to the United States in 1954 with Weber’s brother, Lionel. They were sponsored by friends from Skole and first lived in New York City. They later moved to southern Ohio.
Weber has donated some of her parents’ original papers to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
“My parents were not organization people, community people,” Weber said. “That really wasn’t my background.”
She found her way to the survivor community through her involvement at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, by way of invitation from Daniel Blain, who in 2009 asked her to join the committee planning the community’s Yom Hashoah program. This led to her involvement in Kol Israel Foundation, an organization of Jewish Holocaust Survivors, their families, and supporters.
Weber’s first community involvement was through a Hadassah group for young career women that she found in an article in the Cleveland Jewish News, she said.
“That was really my entrée into any sort of community life,” she said, adding “one thing leads to another.”
Presiding over the Kol Israel Foundation fall memorial stands out for Weber. While her parents weren’t involved in Kol Israel Foundation, they did attend its annual fall memorial that takes place between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Weber remembers occasionally attending with them.
“Being on the podium was very meaningful those times that I had the opportunity to do that,” she said.
While she is also involved with Israel Bonds and Christians United for Israel, her work at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is now taking up the bulk of her time, Weber said.
“That’s a little bit of a different thing in terms of providing direct social service to people who really need help,” adding that she is enjoying her exposure to the Chabad community.
“It’s not about me,” Weber said of volunteer service and leadership. “It’s doing the work at hand.”