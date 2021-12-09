For Ronald Gross, the responsibility of a difference maker is simple – a willingness to help impact another’s life.
“It’s about making a difference in someone else’s life,” said Gross, CEO and president of MGO and CEO of OneSeven, both in Beachwood. “Building MGO and OneSeven doesn’t make me a difference maker, but the organizations I am involved in outside of work make a difference in people’s lives and ultimately impact them.”
Growing up in Northeast Ohio, Gross said a large part of his family still lives in the Cleveland area. He lives in Beachwood and attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. All of that adds up to his passion for giving back locally, he said.
“It’s kind of hard to quantify, but I was born and raised here,” Gross said. “I’ve never lived anywhere else. I am just a big fan of the city. People always ask ‘Cleveland?’ But, then they visit and they’re shocked by how amazing it is. I want people to understand that.”
The two organizations Gross said he is most passionate about are North Coast Community Homes, which develops and maintains safe, comfortable and affordable community housing for individuals with developmental disabilities, and Beat the Streets Cleveland, a not-for-profit organization that cultivates youth development in underserved communities in Cleveland through wrestling. He is also involved with Hillel at Kent State and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Gross said he first got involved with North Coast Community Homes because his brother lives in one of its group homes.
“There, we make a huge difference in people’s lives that may otherwise not be able to afford help,” he said. “In my personal story, if my mother were to pass, I wouldn’t be able to take care of my brother. She’s 84 years old. With North Coast, I started because of my brother. But, it is the board that motivates me. They’re so passionate – everyone is there because we care about who we are helping.”
With Beat the Streets Cleveland, Gross said the children serviced tend to come from broken homes and “effectively have no chance without (the program).” Part of the national Beat the Streets organization, the Cleveland chapter was founded two years ago. This past summer, the chapter provided programming for 800 kids in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
“We’re giving them hope – a chance to be successful and rise above their circumstances,” he said. “I went to a couple of the practices and these kids are immediately impacted. I might be partial because I love wrestling. It adds value and teaches a lot of lessons. The board there is full of a bunch of crazy wrestling fanatics that care about the sport and the kids. I get motivated by that alone.”
Doing a lot of self-reflection as he gets older, Gross said he thinks about what he can do after he’s no longer working.
“With these two organizations, I’m passionate about them,” he said. “I can’t think about what is going to be next. But, that’s kind of the beauty about it. I will still be involved in the things that matter to me, I just don’t know how. Who knows where life can take me?”