The Jewish community in Northeast Ohio has a long-held tradition of philanthropy that stretches back for generations. Many times these people conduct good works behind the scenes without the recognition they truly deserve for their selfless work. It was this desire to honor those who make a difference in our community that led the Cleveland Jewish News to create the 18 Difference Makers back in 2015.

With our 2022 class of 18 Difference Makers, we’ve now recognized over 200 leaders among us, to single out and shine a bright, deserving light upon, for their devotion and dedication to building a better tomorrow for each of us. And this year’s class of honorees shows that the traditions of tikkun olam, repairing the world, tzedakah, charity, and chesed, loving kindness remain as strong as ever.

While each honoree is involved with many issues, certain topics came up time and again. For instance, this year’s honorees include members of the community who have provided support for basic and fundamental living needs.

This includes several honorees who focused on health issues. Honoree Stewart Kohl has worked to fund cancer research through VeloSano, the charity bike ride he founded in 2014 that has raised over $30 million to date.

Honoree Dr. Dan Simon already plays a critical role in community health care through his many roles leading University Hospitals Health System and as professor of medicine and senior associate dean for academic affairs at CWRU School of Medicine. Beyond these roles, Simon also played a pivotal role in guiding the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, counseling numerous organizations on how to handle the threat, including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Park Synagogue, Playhouse Square, Cleveland Institute of Music and the Cleveland Institute of Art.

Other honorees focused on education, such as Eliana J. LeVine who served as board chair of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, where she attended as a student, when it was known as The Agnon School. Others, like Rabbi Yossi Freedman have worked to address food needs, by helping with administrative and business aspects of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.

Other honorees have worked on specifically Jewish philanthropic issues, such as Andrew Mizsak, a non-Jew, who has played a leading role in helping the Kol Israel Foundation first to get an Ohio Historical Marker for its Holocaust memorial in Bedford Heights, which it received in 2017, and now to designate the monument as a National Memorial through an act of Congress. Another honoree, Rebecca Bar-Shain, has volunteered her time with the Jewish National Fund, serving as president of JNF-USA Northern Ohio Region’s board of directors. Then there’s honoree Neil Tramer, currently the chairman of the Mandel Jewish Community Center who is working to change the way the JCC increases membership, including a focus on bringing in younger members.

In this year’s class we also recognize Lois Goodman who will receive the Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award and the Yanowitz family, a family who prides itself on l’dor v’dor, from generation to generation, who will be presented the Generation Award.

Goodman is being honored for her decades of work to support interfaith understanding and fight hate, as well as her efforts to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and independence for the elderly, among other causes. The Yanowitz family is being recognized for their dedication to the Jewish community through their decades of work, particularly in support of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Jewish day schools.

Joining the CJN in honoring these Difference Makers on Dec. 8, are our generous partners of the 2022 CJN 18 Difference Makers: Presenting sponsors, Classic Lexus, the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation and McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA; our supporting sponsors, the Feldman, Wehn family, shark&minnow and Chuck Whitehill; our Generation Award sponsor, Krause Family Foundation; our cocktail sponsor, Cleveland Jewish Funerals; video sponsor, Cleveland Foundation; and our venue sponsor, Park Synagogue, where we will proudly help them unveil their beautiful newly constructed expansion of their Pepper Pike campus.

Seeing the range of institutions and causes served by this year’s CJN 18 Difference Makers shows just how fortunate our community is to have so many good people working selflessly to help others. Thank you for allowing us to share their stories with you and helping us honor the CJN 18 Difference Makers of 2022.

Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.