For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing.
At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”
“Struggle sometimes is hard, but you’ve got to trust that everything is for a reason,” said Evenchik, a partner at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in downtown Cleveland, where he specializes in construction and real estate law.
Evenchik provides pro bono services to Chabad institutions in both Cleveland and Columbus on land transactions, including for Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s most recent land transactions. At his two synagogues, he serves as lawyer and auctioneer of honors for the High Holy Days. He is also a sought after speaker in his field.
Among his many commitments, he has recently been elected to serve on the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation board of directors.
Born in Cleveland, Evenchik grew up in Orange. At Orange High School, he found a mentor in band director “Doc” Craig Kepner, who helped him develop confidence to perform and speak in public, he said.
He grew up attending B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, where he was involved with United Synagogue Youth and attended Akiva High School in Beachwood. A USY Poland and Israel trip Evenchik took between his junior and senior years of high school was “life changing,” he said.
“I always knew what Shabbos was but never really experienced it,” he said, adding he started to observe Shabbos at that time.
He graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus for undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering and law.
Evenchik met his wife-to-be, Courtney (Appel), when the two were counselors at Anisfield Day Camp in Burton Township. At Ohio State, they attended Hillel and Chabad services. The two were married at the Mandel JCC in Beachwood by Rabbi S.B. Chaikin.
Evenchik started his career at Gross Builders in North Royalton, now called Gross Residential. Harley Gross suggested he get involved in an effort called Strengthening and Growing Jewish Cleveland, Evenchik said, which focused on helping people from out of town consider moving to Cleveland. From there, he began a 12-year stint on the Cleveland Hillel Foundation board of directors.
“Having a really positive Jewish experience in college was important to me,” he said. “So, it’s one of the reasons I served on that board for so long.”
At Hahn Loeser, Evenchik said one of his mentors has been Andy Natale. After Natale became ill, Evenchik stepped in to manage his clients, many of whom are Catholic.
“When we’re sitting together, that fear and love of G-d, and that trusting G-d is something that I have in common with a lot of them,” he said.
In addition to his pro bono work in Columbus, Evenchik and his wife are donating a room to the Schottenstein Chabad House at OSU and a classroom at Hebrew Academy’s Junior High’s Klein Campus.
“Any Jewish organization, frankly, that calls me, if I can help them in the real estate and construction front, I always try to do that,” he said.
Visibly Jewish, Evenchik said he has never encountered antisemitism in court.
“Everything we have is a blessing,” he said, adding that if others are struggling, “It’s your obligation to help use what you have to assist them.”