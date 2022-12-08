When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Even though he was involved in the community throughout his career, the Gates Mills resident found he now has more time to help his community since he retired from Breakthrough in 2021.
Currently, he is a member and past chair of the board of trustees at Hawken School; a member of the board of trustees at Mt. Sinai Health Foundation; a member of the Cuyahoga Community College board of trustees; a member of the community relations committee at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; and a life trustee of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio.
The child of immigrants who came to the United States to escape the rise of Nazism in Europe in the late 1930s, Rosskamm said his parents found success and opportunity in the United States.
“So, they’re evidence that the American dream does work, but not if you grow up in the wrong neighborhood of an urban city like Cleveland and don’t have access to a basic education,” Rosskamm said. “That has been a big motivator of mine.”
Growing up in Cleveland, Rosskamm said his parents’ hard work afforded him every opportunity. Knowing that is not a common experience for all pushed him to try and make the community he loves better.
“I believe Cleveland is a wonderful place to live and raise a family,” he said. “It served our family very well. But we have tremendous challenges and deep intergenerational poverty, too. There is an opportunity and lots of energy in Cleveland right now to make things better. I want to be part of that in whatever way I can.”
When hearing the words “difference maker,” Rosskamm said those individuals are dedicated to doing work that “actually has an impact on their community’s people and policies.”
He explained his tenure at Breakthrough sits within that work. Breakthrough is now comprised of 10 schools serving nearly 3,300 students on five campuses in the Glenville, St. Clair-Superior, Lee- Harvard, Union-Miles and Cudell neighborhoods.
“That is what I am most proud of,” he said. “But, it is an unfinished job. There is a lot of work still to be done here to move the needle forward to provide stronger educational outcomes at Breakthrough and across the city.”
Feeling connected to his Jewish identity for as long as he can remember, Rosskamm said teachings like l’dor v’dor and tikkun olam have acted as a personal compass for him. He hopes the next generation of community leaders feel the same.
“Although my parents came to this country with nothing, I’ve had a very privileged life and been blessed in many ways,” he said. “All I want is to allow others to live choice-filled lives. It’s less about charity and more about enabling people to be successful. One thing that makes me proud as a Clevelander is its long tradition of organized philanthropy. So, we must get succeeding generations to buy into that commitment.”