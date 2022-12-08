Alan Rosskamm

Hometown: Gates Mills

Synagogue: B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

Occupation: Community volunteer; retired CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools from 2009 to 2021; president & CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006.

Current community involvement: Hawken School, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, Cuyahoga Community College and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Favorite local charity: Anything impacting urban education

First professional job after college: Attorney at Thompson Hine

Top of bucket list: Taking my wife, Barbara, our four sons, our spouses and four grandchildren to Israel. We checked that off our bucket list at the end of November

Favorite local restaurant: Etna Ristorante & Wine Bar

Favorite Jewish tradition: Passover seder