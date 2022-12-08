For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith.
“My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down to me.”
Randall said that instinct to help others only increased when he moved to Cleveland from New York, influenced by the giving nature of the Jewish community here.
“Part of the strength in Cleveland is the philanthropic and volunteerism within our community,” he said.
Additionally, religious leaders here promote doing good in the community with rabbis discussing the importance of tzedakah, Randall said.
Randall said he has channeled this desire to help others into causes including race relations and diversity, education and promoting Cleveland through civic involvements. He has led diversity dinners with people from all racial, religious and cultural backgrounds, helped establish the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation and a scholarship event, helped establish the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and chaired the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Each of these causes is important to Randall in its own way, he said.
Randall said interfaith and inter-cultural understanding is personal, having faced antisemitism in the banking industry. For instance, he said he witnessed antisemitic comments and saw important meetings scheduled during the High Holy Days.
As a result of his personal experience, he said he understands how important it is to welcome “the diverse nature of people who are Muslims or Catholics or Protestants, embracing their holidays, their traditions, their customs.”
He said his work with Tri-C has also been meaningful, given the important role the community college has played in so many lives.
“It’s an incredibly important institution,” he said.
Tri-C “is an important entry point to the next level of education” with many students being the first in their families to go to college, Randall said.
He has supported the school’s foundation since 1997, and has supported its President’s Scholarship Luncheon every year. It raises an average of
$1 million per year for student scholarships. He also served as chair of the school’s board and worked with the leadership team there to help Tri-C navigate through the challenges of COVID-19.
Randall has also held leadership roles in civic and religious organizations.
He helped establish the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in the late 1990s and was involved for a number of years. This “incredibly successful, important institution in Cleveland” promotes the city to the rest of the country, Randall said.
He also has served on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board of directors since 1995, when the museum opened in Cleveland. The rock hall also helps promote the city as thousands of tourists come to Cleveland to visit it, bringing millions of dollars to Cleveland every year, he said.
Additionally, Randall recently completed four years as synagogue president at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, which he said was meaningful for him.
But perhaps most rewarding for Randall is the way his children have continued the family tradition of philanthropy.
“I’m pleased that the next generation, that my two daughters have taken the civic philanthropic volunteerism that I had ... and are doing things in their own communities,” he said. “It is rewarding to see this transition to my daughters in a very good way.”