Andrew Mizsak

Hometown: Bedford

Occupation: Principal Consultant at Main Street Consultants

Current Community involvement: Adjutant, James A. Garfield Civil War Round Table; member of the board of directors, Civil War Round Table Congress; member, Ohio Museums Association; member, BGSU Alumni Association; member, Greater Cleveland Police Emerald Society; member, Notre Dame Club of Cleveland; several political organizations; member, Showcasing Committee – Ohio Commission for the Semiquincentennial of the United States (America 250); member of the board, Kol Israel Foundation; Ohio delegation member, American Alliance of Museums Advocacy Days

Favorite Local Charity: Cleveland Guardians Charities and Kol Israel Foundation

First professional job after college: Legal support staff, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

Top of bucket list: Drive the entire length of U.S. Route 66 in a great classic car

Favorite Local restaurant: Danspot in Walton Hills.

Favorite Jewish Tradition: As a Catholic, he is still learning about many Jewish traditions, but Mizsak loves any holiday that allows for families to come together around the table and enjoy a great meal together, such as the Passover seder