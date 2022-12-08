Following in the footsteps of generations of family involved in Northeast Ohio politics, Andrew Mizsak is a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants. There, he helps cultural organizations build relationships with public officials.
Since 2015, he has been working with Kol Israel Foundation, the first to get an Ohio Historical Marker for its Holocaust memorial in Bedford Heights, which it received in 2017, and now to designate it as a National Memorial.
“Of all the things that I’ve worked on – and I can tell you my first letter to a public official in an advocacy sense, I was 9 years old. So, I’ve been doing this for a while – this is truly the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done,” he said.
He began attending Kol Israel Foundation’s annual memorial service and joined the board of directors in June 2021.
While he is not Jewish, he shared similar concepts to tikkun olam, or to repairing the world, across different faiths that motivate him to make a difference, including from the Gospel of Luke, “to whom much is given, from him much will be required,” and founder of the Methodist church, John Wesley, who said, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, at all the time you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”
“I’ve been given the opportunity to have a seat at the table of public discourse, to meet senators and presidents and to share concerns with those who have the ability to make change, make policy,” Mizsak said, adding that his parents encouraged him to stay up to date on current events and come up with solutions for problems he saw in the community.
“You leverage your talents,” he said. “You leverage what you have to make this world a better place, and I’ve been fortunate where I can pick up the phone, I can send an email, I can send a text to folks who can help move that process along. ... That’s why I do what I do and just try to pitch in where I can and try to bring people along the way to help out, too.”
Hallie Duchon, executive director of the Kol Israel Foundation, said in nominating Mizsak, “Our community needs more individuals like Andrew Mizsak.” She outlined the work he has done in pursuing three distinct historical designations for the monument at Zion Memorial Park. The bill to designate the monument as a National Memorial passed the U.S. House and advanced to the Senate, following which if passed, would be signed by President Joe Biden.
“What we’re doing with the memorial, hopefully getting it designated as a National Memorial, it would be our nation’s way ... of saying never again,” he said, in addition to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. “Those who were lost did not die in vain, and that we will always honor their memories and keep that in the forefront of our minds to say to future generations, we won’t stand for such atrocities.”