The Cleveland Jewish News honored the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers at its signature annual event Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike.
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN, opened the eighth annual event.
“It’s so wonderful to see all of you here this evening to help us honor and recognize some pretty incredible community leaders among us,” Adelstein said.
He called upon past honorees to stand and be recognized, many of whom were present.
“These are people that talk the talk, and they absolutely walk the walk,” Adelstein said of this year’s honorees.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue, delivered the invocation.
“This is the first community event held in our new, expanded building,” Skoff told the estimated 325 people in attendance, proceeding with the blessing for milestones, the Shehecheyanu.
Skoff compared the work of the honorees with Judah Maccabee’s decision to light the oil on the first night of Chanukah.
“Despite all of the rational reasons to give up, I will believe that light can overcome darkness and that life can overcome death, and that wisdom can overcome ignorance and that goodness can overcome evil and that faith can overcome despair,” Skoff said, referring to Maccabee’s decision.
The event featured remarks by CJPC Board Chair Paul J. Singerman, who spoke of the goals of the company.
“Today, with the decline in the importance of print media and the continuing rise in antisemitism, the CJPC is more urgently driven than ever to be the voice of the Jewish communities we serve,” Singerman said. “We believe that it is only through respectful conversation and debate that we can reach common ground, or at least an understanding of our different opinions.” Those remarks garnered an applause from the attendees.
Ronald J. Teplitzky, board chair of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation, also congratulated the honorees and spoke about initiatives the foundation supports.
Three videos highlighted the values, stories and priorities of the evening’s honorees.
The Generation Award honored the Yanowitz family: Donna Yanowitz, her sons, Alan, Jerry and Joel, and daughter-in-law, Dara, Alan’s wife. The family has been longtime volunteers and ardent supporters of many organizations in Greater Cleveland, including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
“What inspires me to give back to the community, it’s not really a who or a what,” Dara Yanowitz said in the video. “I think it’s really the need and the deep need that exists in the world.”
In presenting the award to the family, Adelstein explained that the award “is also intended to the l’dor v’dor of this fascinating family, established by Bennett Yanowitz, of blessed memory.”
He said the family members are change agents who, according to Bennett Yanowitz’s advice, “live below your means, except when it came to helping others.”
Philanthropist Lois Goodman was honored with the Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award. Among her contributions to the local Jewish community was a $2 million donation to the Maltz Museum in Beachwood in September.
In her video, Goodman said her inspiration has always been her husband, the late Henry Goodman, who was a philanthropist as well but one who preferred to do so quietly.
“My advice to today’s leaders of Northeast Ohio is to look for the unmet needs in the community and then find others who agree with you that those are important needs that should be met, and form a group to come up with means and strategies for accomplishing those needs,” Goodman said in the video. “And then most importantly, do it.”
In presenting Goodman with her award, Adelstein highlighted her work at Senior Transportation Connection, and her advocacy and her work for Jewish organizations.
“Lois has had her fingerprints on so many vital community institutions that impact the life and legacy of each one of us,” Adelstein said, referring to Goodman’s work and philosophy, quoting her, “It doesn’t have to be all three of time, talent and treasure. Just making a call to the organization that interests you and saying, ‘I’d like to help.’”
Goodman was the only honoree to speak.
“You know, I feel like I’ve just won the Academy Award,” she said. “Thank you to all of tonight’s Difference Makers. Everything that you guys are doing to make this community great, congratulations. … With this world that is so full of hatred and adversity, I think we all should be working to make the very best difference that we can.”
The 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers includes:
• Rebecca Bar-Shain, Certified Financial Planner/Partner, Cedar Brook Group
• Julia DiBaggio, Program Director, Ohio-Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative, The Negev Foundation
• Rebekah Dorman, Founder/Principal, Kadima Consulting LLC
• Aaron S. Evenchik, Partner, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
• Rabbi Yossi Freedman, Director, Downtown Chabad
• Robert T. Glickman, Managing Principal, McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA
• Len Gold, Retired Senior Cost Accountant, BASF Construction Chemicals
• Todd E. Gurney, Partner, The Eisen Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
• Stewart Kohl, Co-CEO, The Riverside Company
• Susan Krantz, Partner, Zinner & Co.
• Eliana J. LeVine, Community Volunteer
• Andrew Mizsak, Principal Consultant, Main Street Consultants
• Andrew E. Randall, President and CEO, Cleveland Private Trust Company
• Alan Rosskamm, Community Volunteer
• Heather Schlang, Volunteer, National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland
• Dr. Daniel I. Simon, President, Academic and External Affairs and Chief Scientific Officer, Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership at University Hospitals Health System; Professor of Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
• Jim Strassman, President, Strassman Insurance Services
• Neil M. Tramer, Partner, Tramer, Shore & Zwick.
