Dr. Daniel I. Simon, who became one of Cleveland’s most trusted medical advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a long history of leadership at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University.
Now in his 16th year at University Hospitals, Simon said he found leading during the pandemic “two and a half years of very intense and unpredictable challenges.”
Reflecting on it, he recalled the importance of being “agile and nimble,” adding, “I learned about the importance of transparent communication, especially admitting what you don’t know.”
At that time, Simon was president of UH Cleveland Medical Center and the health system’s chief clinical officer, and he helped Playhouse Square, Cleveland Institute of Music, and the Cleveland Institute of Art as well as Park Synagogue and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland navigate through COVID-19.
“We just tried to say, ‘This is what’s happening,’” he said. “‘This is the best information we have, this is what we recommend,’ and I think that people valued that.”
A leading cardiologist of international renown even prior to coming to Cleveland, Simon is president of academic & external affairs and chief scientific officer, and Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership at University Hospitals Health System, as well as professor of medicine and senior associate dean for academic affairs at CWRU School of Medicine.
For his work during the pandemic, Simon was honored with the Maurice Saltzman Award from the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and named the Park Synagogue 2022 Centerite of the Year Award. In 2021, he was named Physician of the Year by Bikur Cholim of Cleveland and was also named a distinguished physician in 2020 by UH.
His nominator wrote, “Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, both on behalf of UH and on a personal basis, Dr. Simon was instrumental in communicating the state of the COVID-19 pandemic to a very anxious Cleveland community, including the Northeast Ohio Jewish community.
“In many ways, Dr. Simon held the community’s hand during this most difficult time.”
Simon was born in Chicago and raised at Congregation Anshe Emet in Chicago, where he became bar mitzvah, was a Torah reader and graduated from its Hebrew high school.
As a child, he spent his summers at Camp Ramah in Muskoka, Ontario. He also spent six weeks in Israel as part of that experience, which he said was “incredible.”
He graduated from Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass., summa cum laude. He graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Simon said he started his career both as a clinician and as a “basic and translational scientist.” His research focus is on inflammation and he is recognized for discovering the importance of white blood cell and platelet interactions in diverse diseases. He also began to take on national and international roles in clinical trials. He was recruited in 2006 to UH to be chief of cardiovascular medicine and to lead what is now the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute.
“I brought 15 people with me from Boston,” Simon said. “They called it the Boston invasion.”
Medicine was “very siloed,” he said, and he built the institute using an interdisciplinary approach.
He called his decade of leading that institute “the most exhilarating time of my career.”
Today, he studies Torah with Rabbi Chaim Feld at Aish HaTorah and with Rabbi Mendy Alevsky at Chabad at CWRU. He said his philanthropy is based “on what’s important to my wife and me.”
His career has been greatly influenced by his Harvard Medical School mentor, Dr. Eugene Braunwald, who Simon quoted regarding his most critical advice about leadership.
“Be more like the moon than the sun,” he recalled Braunwald saying. “Shine in the reflective glow of others.”