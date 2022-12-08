Dr. Daniel I. Simon

Hometown: Moreland Hills

Synagogue: Park Synagogue and Beachwood Kehilla

Occupation: President of academic & external affairs and chief scientific officer, and Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership at University Hospitals Health System; professor of medicine and senior associate dean for academic affairs at CWRU School of Medicine

Community involvement: Playhouse Square; University Circle Inc.

Favorite Local Charities: Chabad at Case Western Reserve University, Bellefaire JCB, NJCW/Cleveland and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland

First professional job after college: Internal Medicine Resident, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston

Top of bucket list: Center Court, Wimbledon

Favorite local restaurant: Elle

Favorite Jewish tradition: Shabbos