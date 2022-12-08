Eliana J. LeVine keeps busy in her volunteer work throughout the Cleveland Jewish community. A member of several boards of directors, and former board chair of her alma mater, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, she gives her time to the causes she holds dear.
LeVine was born in Pittsburgh, moved to Chicago and then Boston, where she began school. She said her family realized the public school favored Christianity and moved her to a place where she would be exposed and connected to her Jewish faith.
“In Boston, I went to a public kindergarten and, I don’t remember this, but my mom said that there was a crucifix hanging in the classroom and I do remember, my only memory, is coloring in paper Easter eggs,” she said. “So, for first grade, they sent me to the Solomon Schechter that was in Boston, and then we moved to Cleveland for second grade.”
LeVine’s parents asked her whether she wanted to attend a public or Jewish school. She chose the latter and attended The Agnon School, which is now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, through eighth grade.
Growing up, she attended Park Day Camp and Anisfield Day Camp. After graduating from The Agnon School, she attended Akiva for Hebrew school and celebrated her bat mitzvah at Beth Am Congregation, which later merged with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
LeVine attended Shaker Heights High School, then majored in mathematics at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.
She and her husband, Josh Polster, have three children, Rylan, Lia and Gideon Polster. When Rylan was 1, they moved back to Cleveland for Josh’s radiology fellowship at Cleveland Clinic. LeVine took a leave of absence from her job and needed something to do with her son during spare time.
“We participated in the Federation’s chaplaincy program,” she said. “We went to Judson, it’s a retirement home, and he was one and we would go, and he would play and sort of entertain.”
It was through her work at Judson that she reconnected to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and started volunteering more. She volunteered for a program serving lunches to Cleveland Metropolitan School District children during summer and winter breaks, and was nominated for a “super volunteer” award that got her recognized by other organizations in need of help.
In 2010, LeVine was honored with the Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Leadership Award. One of the highest leadership honors given by the Federation, it recognizes one individual annually who is 40 or younger and has shown notable commitment to leadership within the Cleveland Jewish community.
LeVine has also been an AARP volunteer tax preparer for elderly and low-income individuals, collected books for the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank, participated in Jewish Federations of North America’s Young Leadership Cabinet and the Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership, volunteered with her synagogue the Cleveland Chesed Center for meal deliveries, and packed food at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.
She said she momentarily struggled as a stay-at-home mom, wondering if she was doing enough. She’s since realized it gives her capacity to do more.
“What I have come to believe is, right now, this is what I’m meant to do,” LeVine said. “Even little bits are good. I wish that I could do some grand thing and change the world in a big way, but I also think you need people to change the world in little ways and that’s what I can do right now.”