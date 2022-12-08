Eliana J. LeVine

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Synagogue: B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

Occupation: Community volunteer

Current community involvement: Immediate past president of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School board of directors; boards of directors of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Mandel JCC and the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland; AARP tax preparer for the elderly and low income

Favorite local charity: Mandel Jewish Day School and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland

First professional job after college: Department of Defense

Top of bucket list: “Raise (my) kids to be kind, happy and successful people who help make the world a better place.”

Favorite local restaurant: Yours Truly

Favorite Jewish tradition: “Shabbat dinner with (my) family”