Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland.
Schlang was born in North Olmsted and moved to Columbia Station as an infant. She attended Columbia Local Schools, then began college at Bowling Green State University. She transferred to Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, where she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.
Schlang, converted to Judaism 28 years ago, prior to marrying her husband, Bradley.
Although she converted before marriage, she’d become interested in Judaism several years earlier when she was a young teen, upon discovering that her paternal grandfather was Jewish.
“I have a Jewish connection in my family so, as a 13-year-old when I learned about this, I became very interested in Judaism, but it wasn’t until I met the man I was going to marry who was Jewish that I really strongly considered ‘this is something I want to do’ and I converted,” she said.
Schlang and her husband have three sons, Andy, Sam and Brian. When Brian was a junior in high school, Schlang began thinking about the next chapter of her life.
“I’d been in banking before my second child was born and I knew I didn’t want to go back to that, so I was looking for something,” she said. “I had friends who had joined National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland section and so I came in and said ‘I’m just going to try it out and see what opportunities are here.’”
In the beginning, Schlang participated in community efforts to find her niche, eventually serving as co-chair of Building Bridges with Books, a project where volunteers updated library books and spaces.
“I did that project for a long time and then COVID happened,” she said.
During the pandemic, Schlang was the vice president of community service, which is now called community engagement, for NCJW.
“One of the projects we had was Share What You Wear,” she said. “Share What You Wear has been around since 2008, but it’s gone through a transition. Originally, it was started by two Orange High School teens who gathered clothing from their friends and they put together, with the help of NCJW, this one-day in August back to school store.”
Teens in need attended the event and picked out clothes, backpacks and school supplies. Then, a couple of years ago, Schlang noticed they weren’t getting as many visitors.
“We met with social workers, school administrators to determine ‘what are our next steps,’ and that’s where the current Share What You Wear was born,” she said.
Growing up on a vegetable farm, Schlang adopted a strong work ethic and eventually married into a family of people very involved in the Jewish community. She was inspired by her husband and in-laws to get involved, and is grateful that, because her husband’s work supports their family, she is able to volunteer full time.
“I feel like this is a wonderful opportunity for me to give back,” she said. “And I’m thankful to the NCJW staff and leadership for creating a space where volunteers can explore and develop impactful projects like Share What You Wear.”