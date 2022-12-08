Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community.
Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he has devoted his time and energy to both the arts and Jewish service agencies, serving on multiple boards.
“Jim is a role model in and out of the office,” his nominator wrote. “He continues to support the community day in and day out. ... Jim puts his family, friends, staff, clients and faith above all things in life.”
Strassman said he came by his commitment through his parents, both recently deceased, whom he counts as mentors: both his father, Dr. Selig Strassman, for his work ethic, and his mother, Faye Strassman, “just because she was the greatest human being ever, along with my wife.”
Strassman, 65, was born in Cleveland and raised in Shaker Heights and Beachwood and graduated from Beachwood High School. He attended Park Synagogue, then in Cleveland Heights, and participated in United Synagogue Youth. He graduated from Park’s Hebrew high school.
“I became good friends with a guy named Tommy Rich, who’s a well known drummer in Cleveland,” Strassman said of school at Park. “And most of the time, we just tried to sneak out.”
Strassman attended The Ohio State University in Columbus in pre-medical studies at his father’s urging. But he found it difficult and left school. Returning to Cleveland, he worked two jobs and earned his bachelor’s degree in management marketing from Cleveland State University.
Among his jobs was manager of the pool at the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center, which required him to hire 50 people. Strassman counts the late Jim Cowan, Beachwood as a mentor.
His first “real job” was at Progressive Insurance.Strassman later moved to the agency side, at first with Harvey Lewis at H. Lewis Insurance Agency in Lyndhurst, whom he said was like a “third father,” after his father and his father-in-law. He bought out the business in 1996 and it has since grown tenfold. As of July 1, Strassman Insurance Services of Richmond Heights became Strassman Insurance Partners under a merger with Siebert Keck Insurance Partners of Bath Township.
Strassman has served as vice president of Park Synagogue and served 21 years on the Cuyahoga Community College development board. There he became involved in the Tri-C Jazz Fest.
Strassman Insurance Services for years sponsored Bellefaire JCB’s biathlon. It sponsored Montefiore Foundation’s Home Run. At Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, it has sponsored charity runs and events.
He also serves on the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Board of Directors, which publishes the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It’s not just Jewish causes that I do, but it’s causes that, if you will, are important to Judaism, like education and the arts,” Strassman said.
Strassman credits his wife, Debbie (Gaynor) Strassman, whom he met when he hired her as a lifeguard in Beachwood and who later became treasurer of his company.
In honor of their sons, Alec and D. Heath, who both graduated from OSU on academic scholarships, “not like their C-student father,” the Strassman family has endowed a scholarship for first-generation students from Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
“It was never about money or recognition,” Strassman said of his commitment to philanthropy. “It was about giving back and showing that my business was involved in the community.”