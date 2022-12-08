Jim Strassman

Hometown: Orange Village

Synagogue: Park Synagogue

Occupation: President, Strassman Insurance Services

Community involvement: Cleveland International Film Fest, Tri-C, Tri-C JazzFest

Favorite Local Charity: Tri-C JazzFest and CIFF, Menorah Park Run, Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland Jewish Publication Company

First professional job after college: Progressive Insurance

Favorite local restaurant: “I insure too many restaurants in town and love them all and frequent them all!”

Favorite Jewish tradition: “Family dinners around the holidays with my mom’s gourmet kosher cooking.”