Len Gold

Hometown: Aurora

Synagogue: Temple Emanu El

Occupation: Retired senior cost accountant

Community involvement: Temple Emanu El Brotherhood vice president

Favorite local charity: Temple Emanu El

First professional job after college: Navy – three years of active duty; then cost accountant at Master Builders Solutions

Top of bucket list: Travel to London and Amsterdam

Favorite local restaurant: Imperial Wok

Favorite Jewish tradition: Passover