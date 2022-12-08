Len Gold had to get creative in his efforts to keep the Temple Emanu El Brotherhood alive when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was important to him to make sure members of the group still had that outlet for peer support and fun.
Born in Cleveland, Gold began religious school in the third grade at the Eddy Road Jewish Center. In 1958, he moved to Cleveland Heights, where his family joined Mayfield Temple - The Gates of Hope Congregation. He later moved to Mayfield Heights, where his family attended Mayfield Hillcrest, which is now Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
Gold graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1967. He majored in accounting and business administration at Cleveland State University. After graduation, he served in active duty in the U.S. Navy for three years, then began his first job as a cost accountant at Master Builders, now known as Master Builders Solutions.
He first visited Israel in 1979 with the American Jewish Congress group. “I always describe it as the best vacation I ever took,” he said.
Today, Gold serves as the vice president of programming for the Temple Emanu El Brotherhood, having previously served as the Orange temple’s Brotherhood president.
“One of the things that I’m known for is I started and organized, and still organize, the annual sports night that the Brotherhood has,” he said. “I’m in my 33rd year of doing that.”
Prior to becoming president, he said he told the Brotherhood that he would assume the role as long as he didn’t have to give up organizing the sports night, “which I never did.”
Throughout his involvement with the Brotherhood, Gold has organized a variety of programs. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic stormed the world, they were no longer able to gather together in the building. It was at that point that he had to come up with alternate methods to engage members.
“So, what I did was I organized Zoom programs,” he said. “One, I had direct from Israel an archaeologist (speaking to the group) – she was in Jerusalem and that was fairly interesting.”
Gold also continued holding sports and other programming, but virtually.
“I had The Cleveland Orchestra one time,” he said. “We had David Gilbert, who’s the president/CEO of Destination Cleveland. I had our own Sol Factor tell his story about his search for his mother.”
Factor’s story was told through a presentation called “Born Meier Pollack: My Search for Rosa” and told of Factor’s search for his mother, Rosa, a Holocaust survivor from whom he was separated shortly after his birth.
“I had over 150 people sign onto that program,” Gold said.
“What would transpire from all this was that I was recommended to talk to a booking agent in New York, and she had a gentleman by the name of Ron Blomberg,” he said.
In 1973, Blomberg, a Jewish baseball player with the New York Yankees, became the first American League designated hitter, Gold said.
“His cost was somewhat prohibitive, so what I did was I organized brotherhoods and men’s clubs from around the country,” Gold said of Blomberg speaking to the groups. “I had 10 of them from New York to Florida and Columbus, Pittsburgh, Greensboro. I organized them where we now go in and we share programs via Zoom. As a result of getting these 10 brotherhoods, mens clubs, we had 210 sign-ons and upwards of 250 viewers.”
Additionally, those groups now meet quarterly to discuss problems being faced by brotherhoods and men’s clubs throughout the country.
“Interestingly, what happened with the pandemic, something good came out of it,” Gold said.