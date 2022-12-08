This year’s Cleveland Jewish News Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lois Goodman has made a positive difference in the local Jewish community for decades through her work to support interfaith understanding and fight hate, as well as her efforts to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and independence for the elderly, among other causes.
These years of service to the community were driven by her faith and family, starting when she was a child raising money for the war effort during World War II, Goodman said. This philanthropic approach to life continued in partnership with her late husband, Henry Goodman, who she said was supportive of her while sharing her passion for helping others.
“He certainly was extremely supportive and it was helpful to have us believing in the same kinds of things,” she said, including supporting the Jewish community.
For Goodman, it has always been a issue of taking matters into her own hands when it came to making the world a better place. This effort included her work to ensure equality for women, which started in the 1960s and 1970s. As part of this effort, she established and led Work and Family Consulting Group, Inc., which helped bring women into the workplace on equal footing with men.
“I lived out what I believed in,” she said. “I didn’t sit back and wait for someone else to do it.”
This mindset is rooted in her Judaism, Goodman said.
“We are supposed to repair the world when you see something that needs fixing,” she said. “You’re not supposed to say, ‘Oh that is too bad,’ you’re supposed to get out there and help fix it. That is, to me, what my religion is about.”
Her dedication to the Jewish community can be seen in the support she has provided to the Maltz Museum through the years, both financially and through her leadership as a founding and current member of its board of trustees.
Goodman said she supports the museum “because it is fighting hard against the hatred so prevalent in our world, starting with the unbelievable increase in antisemitism that I never thought I would see in my lifetime, especially after the Holocaust, and all the other hatreds that are loud voices supporting racism, sexism, even fascism, gender and ethnic discrimination.“
Goodman said Maltz Museum programs such as Stop the Hate, which teaches students about the importance of tolerance, are the kinds of offerings that inspired her to support the museum.
“What a wonderful thing that program could be for young people all over this country,” she said.
Goodman has also supported other programming at the Maltz, including exhibits teaching the importance of understanding and acceptance.
In honor of her and her late husband’s belief in the Maltz mission, the museum recently renamed its exhibition space as the Henry and Lois Goodman Gallery after she made a
$2 million donation earlier this year. The Goodman Gallery is now showing the exhibit, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” through April 2, 2023.
Goodman has also long been an active advocate for seniors, including working to ensure their independence through her role in creating and leading the Senior Transportation Connection, where she is a founding board member. The nonprofit, which provides transportation to homebound seniors, is meant to help them maintain both independence and quality of life even when they are no longer able to drive.
The program started in the 1990s when Goodman chaired a commission formed by the Cleveland Foundation and the United Way of Greater Cleveland to identify seniors’ most important needs and how to address them, she said. She and her colleagues determined transportation was a top concern and one they worked to address.
Their goal was to avoid the elderly being institutionalized due to lack of access to transportation, Goodman said.
She said she wanted to allow the elderly “to age in place, to live in their home or their apartment, where they choose to live a relatively independent life.”
The problem is, without this resource, seniors lose both mobility and quality of life, Goodman said.
“If they don’t have transportation, they are isolated and they are denied the ability to do something as simple as shopping for their own groceries or going to a doctor’s appointment,” she said.
Goodman said she continues to help lead the organization decades later because of how important it is to an ever-increasing elderly population.
“They need transportation just for their daily living and to have a social life, see other people, get to a senior center for activities,” she said.
Access to transportation “has major importance to their physical and mental health,” she added.
Goodman, whose life of good works has also included leadership positions at organizations such as Montefiore and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said more help is always needed. All that community members who want to be involved have to do is ask, she said.
“It’s not hard (to get involved), nonprofit organizations are always looking for more people to help with the work that needs to be done,” she said.
Goodman emphasizes her advocacy in encouraging, “help through donating time and/or money, to help with fundraising, to help spread the word, to help come up with new ideas. You will be welcomed with open arms if you contact the leadership of whatever organization it is that you’re interested in and tell them, ‘I’d like to help,’” she said.