Lois Goodman

Hometown: Beachwood

Synagogue: The Temple-Tifereth Israel

Occupation: Retired

Community involvement: Board of Trustees for the Maltz Museum; Board of Trustees for Senior Transportation Connection; Honorary Trustee for Menorah Park; Trustee Emeritus for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Historical Society Advisory Committee for Jewish Archives

Favorite Local Charity: Maltz Museum and Senior Transportation Connection

First Professional job after college: Education staff at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Top of Bucket List: Survival of democracy here and abroad

Favorite local restaurant: “I haven’t eaten in a restaurant since the COVID-19 pandemic began, no favorites.”

Favorite Jewish Tradition: Passover seder