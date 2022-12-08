Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life.
As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
But Bar-Shain’s biggest endeavor is serving as president of JNF-USA Northern Ohio Region’s board of directors. She’s been in the role for two years, leading board meetings, speaking at events, giving guidance to Israeli counterparts on trips to Cleveland and representing the region in national JNF meetings.
Bar-Shain said getting involved in one’s community allows everyone to reap the rewards.
“We all benefit from sharing responsibilities,” she said. “There are times when we are the recipient, and times when we are the givers. I feel like we can do good in both roles. I feel very grateful and blessed by the community that has supported me and my family over the years.”
A non-native Clevelander, Bar-Shain said getting involved in the community has helped “widen (her) understanding of the greater community” and allows her to connect with people outside of her immediate bubble. She added professional opportunities like Cleveland Bridge Builders and the Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program have also allowed her to “learn and grow.” She moved to Cleveland specifically because of all its opportunities for young professionals to get involved and build a life, she added.
To Bar-Shain, anyone can be a difference maker – as long as they’re working to better the lives of others.
“I think touching the lives of others and making them feel valued is incredibly important,” she said. “To me, it’s not about the recognition but the impact. A difference maker is someone who is making people feel valued and makes an impact regularly.”
And how Bar-Shain does this varies depending on the activity, including her large-scale work at JNF-USA Northern Ohio Region and smaller-scale activities like delivering meals through JFSA.
“I’ve always had a very strong and deep connection to the Jewish community,” she said. “I feel as though we’re all responsible for one another. I am naturally drawn to contribute my time and efforts to enhancing and strengthening the lives of people in the local and international Jewish community. I don’t know how else to say it other than this is what I naturally want to invest my time in.”
For the future of her community work, Bar-Shain said she is looking forward to restructuring her volunteer efforts to align with the next stages of her life. As she does that, she looks forward to welcoming future community leaders.
“It can be a small commitment at first and then it can grow,” she said. “Or if they’re excited to engage fully and jump right in, there are so many organizations throughout Cleveland that would enthusiastically welcome young people into their leadership.”