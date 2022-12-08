Rebecca Bar-Shain

Hometown: University Heights

Synagogue: Beachwood Kehilla

Occupation: Certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group

Current community involvement: JNF USA Northern Ohio Region, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Fuchs Mizrachi School and Jewish Family Service Association

Favorite local charity: JNF USA Northern Ohio Region

First professional job after college: Budget and finance coordinator of the Deaconess Hospital in Boston

Top of bucket list: To buy a home in Israel

Favorite local restaurant: Mitchell’s Ice Cream

Favorite Jewish tradition: Jewish wedding rituals