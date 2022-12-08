Rebekah Dorman

Hometown: Beachwood

Synagogue: B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

Occupation: Founder and principal of Kadima Consulting

Current community involvement: B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Magnolia Clubhouse, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and The City Club of Cleveland

Favorite local charity: A tie between B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and Magnolia Clubhouse

First professional job after college: Associate director on a project to prevent child abuse among the migrant child population in the United States while in graduate school at Cornell University through a federal grant

Top of bucket list: Become a grandmother

Favorite local restaurant: Luna Bakery & Cafe

Favorite Jewish tradition: Shabbos dinner with family – “for us it has been sacrosanct for our entire marriage”