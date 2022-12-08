As a former college tennis player, Rob Glickman challenges his competitive side into his work as an attorney at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA.
He grew up in Shaker Heights and originally attended Tulane University in New Orleans before attending the University of North Carolina to play tennis.
“I got interested in the law due to a close friend of my father’s, Jerry Gold, who is a legend in criminal defense lawyers in town,” Glickman said. “I really enjoyed athletics, and trial law seemed like a good way to make a living and still keep that type of competitive nature in my life.”
Glickman graduated with his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland.
Following in the footsteps of his parents, Carl and Babs Glickman, who funded and supported the Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Tower and Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Rob and his wife, Linda, support the local community through philanthropy. They have two college-student daughters, Carly and Susie.
“We think it’s important to support those charities that are local to Ohio in general and Cuyahoga County in particular,” Glickman said. “Mainly because – especially with things like the (COVID-19) pandemic – people begin to move their giving toward very large national organizations to combat those major catastrophic events, oftentimes to the detriment of our local charities which are very important to the community.”
He also supports the Jewish community and charities through the McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Foundation contributions to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Maltz Museum, according to his nomination form.
“What makes Rob an asset to the Jewish Community is that he is a second-generation philanthropic supporter of the community,” the nomination form said. “Continuing his family’s vision of assisting others, Rob assisted in the establishment of the Powers Dialysis Clinic at the Cleveland Clinic and is co-hosting this year’s annual fundraiser for MedWish. Rob is active in supporting causes that aid others in the community.”
Glickman recalled taking his father to dialysis treatments for kidney disease at the main campus of the Cleveland Clinic, where adult and juvenile patients alike were treated side-by-side.
Seeing the benefit a special pediatric dialysis center could have for young patients, the family helped establish the Powers Dialysis Unit at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital and named it after Judith Powers, the woman who donated a kidney to his father for his kidney transplant, he said.
His involvement and support of the local and Jewish community fits in with a long history of others stepping up in similar ways.
“If you look at all the things that the Jewish community had to overcome, especially during my parents’ generation, and the level of community activism and philanthropic support the Jewish community gives northeastern Ohio as a whole, that has been something that I think our entire community should try to live up to as the next generations move forward,” Glickman said. “Again, both inside and outside of our individual communities.”