Rob Glickman

Hometown: Pepper Pike

Synagogue: Suburban Temple-Kol Ami

Occupation: Attorney, managing principal of McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA

Community Involvement: Board of Kidney Foundation of Ohio; fundraising board of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation; McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Foundation; Cuyahoga County Chapter of Blue Coats; and co-host MedWish 2022 fundraising event

Favorite Local Charity: MedWish

First professional job after college: Assistant Cuyahoga County public defender

Top of bucket list: “An African Safari with my family”

Favorite local restaurant: The Standard

Favorite Jewish tradition: Passover