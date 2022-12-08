For Stewart Kohl, co-CEO of the Riverside Company, making a difference in the community is personal, whether it be his early influences or his inspiration for giving today.
This desire to help others came first from his parents and their desire to make the world a better place. Kohl said his parents were civically and politically engaged throughout his life, and their example shaped his approach to life.
“I always believe that you inhale what happens around your ... kitchen table,” he said.
Kohl said he’s also been influenced by the philanthropic nature of the Cleveland Jewish community, noting the sheer number of Jewish philanthropists in the region.
“Now, I look at the concepts of chesed and I think there is an incredibly strong” example set by the Jewish community, he said. “I mean, you just look at the list of donors for almost any project and the number of Jewish names is stunning.”
While Kohl has given to a wide range of causes through the years, from education to art to Jewish causes, including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, moCa Cleveland, Centers for Families and Children, and Oberlin College, his focus has been on health care. As with his overall inspiration for being philanthropic, his focus on health care, particularly raising money for cancer research, is a very personal endeavor.
Kohl – who lost his brother two years ago to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer in the brain or spinal cord – said cancer is not just personal for him, but for nearly everyone as most people know someone harmed by it.
“It’s very personal for almost everyone,” he said. “The euphemism that people use is ‘touched’ by cancer, but it’s clobbered by cancer,” Kohl said.
To address this threat, Kohl founded VeloSano in 2014, a charity bike ride to raise funds for cancer research, in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic. The annual event, where participants can ride anywhere from 6 to 100 miles to raise money for research, is particularly focused on providing early funding to promising research.
VeloSano, which means “swift cure” in Latin, has raised more than $30 million for research since its inception, with $5 million raised this year alone from 25,000 donors, Kohl said. What’s more, 100% of the funds raised go directly to research, he said.
“It’s all about finding cures,” he said. “We’re not building buildings and we’re not endowing chairs. Those are great things; but we’re raising money that can immediately fund what I would describe as cutting-edge, life-saving kind of research.”
More specifically, the funds raised are used to provide early support for promising research to help that work get to the point where it can obtain larger grants from institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Kohl said.
“I view it very much like venture capital,” he said. “This is the money that (supports research) when there’s only an idea at the very earliest stages.”
It is his hope and his belief that when a cancer diagnosis is no longer fatal that VeloSano will “feature prominently in that story.”
Looking ahead, Kohl said he wants to expand VeloSano beyond a local event. Much as the Cleveland Clinic has become a global operation, that is the ultimate goal for VeloSano, with people potentially participating from throughout the world.
Kohl stressed that the success of the event is by no means the result of one person’s work.
“It’s a village,” he said. “It’s not (just) me” as VeloSano this year included 900 volunteers, more than 2,000 riders and 25,000 donors as well as the dedication of leaders and staff at the Cleveland Clinic.
“It’s remarkable how everybody rows together and how fast we can we can move through the water when we’re rowing together,” he said.