Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community.
“So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love the organization.”
Her nominator said she takes on commitments whenever asked.
“I have never known her to say no,” the nominator wrote. “She will attend the meetings for these organizations, do work for them in the evenings after dinner and on weekends.”
Krantz was born in Cleveland to Helen and the late Ed Weisler. She graduated from Brush High School in Lyndhurst and The Ohio State University in Columbus, where she was in a sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon, whose founders were Jewish. She was confirmed by Rabbi Daniel Roberts at Temple Emanu El and remains a lifelong member at the temple, now in Orange Village. She serves as its president.
“The traditions and values of Judaism have been a wonderful guide,” Krantz said, reflecting on the influence of the rabbis at Temple Emanu El. “They’ve also been wonderful to make lifecycle events very meaningful, either the joyous ones, or the ones that weren’t as joyous.”
She said she did not expect to follow in her father’s footsteps in becoming president at Temple Emanu El. When asked to serve, Krantz said her first instinct was to decline. Her father was in hospice care, and the clergy and many members of the congregation had come to his side.
“When I saw all the love and support and caring that my dad had gotten, and my family had gotten through his short-lived illness, it was like, how do I say no?” she said.
She said her children always turned to temple teachers and staff for recommendations for college applications or jobs.
“They’ve cared for us through so many different ways,” she said. “And in so many different aspects of our life.”
Krantz has current commitments to multiple boards, including the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News. Her first volunteer board membership was to the Epilepsy Association. She joined simply because she was asked.
“I don’t have any connections to epilepsy, thankfully,” she said. “But I really love the people that are involved because so many of them do. So many are involved because of their families and the struggles they face. Sometimes it’s nice to help out others even when it doesn’t affect you.”
Krantz said she enjoys board meetings where there is engagement and education, rather than simply listening to reports.
She reflected on the gifts she was given as a child, raised in a middle-class family with educated parents.
“It’s just trying to help lift people up, create a community where people can thrive and lead a better life,” she said. “I just want to help however I can, and just making sure that we’re good stewards of an organization’s and the community’s dollars, because that’s what’s most important at the end.”