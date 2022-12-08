Susan Krantz

Hometown: Solon

Synagogue: Temple Emanu El

Occupation: Partner, Zinner & Co.

Community involvement: United Way of Greater Cleveland; the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; Nonprofit CPAs; The Epilepsy Association; the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company; Bellefaire JCB, Wingspan Care Group; Temple Emanu El president; Jewish Education Center of Cleveland; Western Reserve Historical Society; Farmers National Bank; Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants

Favorite Local Charities: United Way of Greater Cleveland and Bellefaire JCB

First professional job after college: Staff accountant at Price Waterhouse

Top of bucket list: Family trip to Israel

Favorite local restaurant: Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute – “plus I love the mission”

Favorite Jewish tradition: “Weekly Friday night Shabbat dinners at my parents’ home, adding spouses, children, in-laws, and many others over the years – everybody was welcome. It was loud and joyous.”