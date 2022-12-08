The Yanowitz Family

Donna Yanowitz

Hometown: Beachwood

Synagogue: Park Synagogue and Green Road Synagogue

Occupation: Retired

Community involvement: Jewish Federation of Cleveland board of directors and Milestones board of directors

Favorite Local Charity: Jewish Federation of Cleveland

First professional job after college: Psychometric assistant at University of Minnesota Hospital

Favorite local restaurant: Cedar Creek Grille

Favorite Jewish tradition: Observing and celebrating all the Jewish holidays

Alan Yanowitz

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Synagogue: Park Synagogue

Occupation: Financial advisor, Beacon Financial Partners

Community involvement: Jewish Federation of Cleveland, member of Retirement Committee; member of Federation Commission on Cemetery Preservation; vice president, Holocaust Survivor Advisory Committee; member of Federation Foundation Advisory Council

Favorite Local Charity: Gross Schechter Day School

First professional job after college: Attorney at law firm, Kadish and Bender

Top of bucket list: “Take my wife to Paris”

Favorite local restaurant: L’Albatros

Favorite Jewish tradition: Friday night dinner with family

Jerry Yanowitz

Hometown: Moraga, Calif.

Synagogue: Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland, Calif.

Community involvement: Executive committee of Jewish Federation and Endowment Fund of San Francisco; vice president, Contra Costa Jewish Community Center and vice president, J. The Jewish News of Northern California

Joel Yanowitz

Hometown: Mill Valley, Calif.

Community involvement: Board chair, CorStone; board member, Upstart and board member Africa Food and Peace

Dara Yanowitz

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Synagogue: Park Synagogue

Occupation: Executive coach, Presentation Solutions

Community involvement: Vice chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; past president at Gross Schecter Day School; Life & Legacy Campaign; Jewish Education Center of Cleveland Board; Treu-Mart Foundation; FGI Foundation

First professional job after college: Promotional associate at Adalet PLM

Top of bucket list: Keep traveling the world

Favorite local restaurant: L’Albatros

Favorite Jewish tradition: Shabbat dinner, Passover seders