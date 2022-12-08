For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
For Donna Yanowitz, the matriarch of the family, and her late husband Bennett, giving back was just part of who they were.
“It was a way of life,” she said.
Grateful for what she’s had in life, Yanowitz said she wanted to help others.
“I grew up very comfortable,” she said. “I’ve been comfortable my whole life and I tried to do what I can to make other people comfortable.”
And she said that as much as her children learned the importance of giving back from her, she learned from her parents.
“I was brought up that way,” she said. “I watched my parents and my grandparents. ... They were very philanthropic. I just knew that when I was very young.”
And her community involvement started at a young age.
“I was called to the synagogue to serve dinners,” Yanowitz said. “We did for people.”
This dedication to good work only continued when she met and married her husband Bennett.
“When I met him and I met his family, I realized they were exactly like my family as far as philanthropy was concerned and as far as being concerned with Jewish institutions,” she said.
For Yanowitz, passing along the lessons of philanthropy to her children truly mattered.
“It’s extremely important,” she said. “It’s one of the most important things in life.”
And her sons Alan, Jerry and Joel have all taken this to heart.
Alan Yanowitz said he learned from not only his mother and father, but also his grandparents just as Donna had learned from hers.
“She would raise (funds) pennies at a time,” he said of his grandmother’s approach to philanthropy.
She passed that mindset onto her son, Alan’s father, Bennett, who told Alan to live below his means, except when it came to helping others.
This continued even when his father was in his 80s and had yet to retire, Alan Yanowitz said. When asked why he was still working when financially he did not need to do so, his father would tell Alan and other family members that he needed to do so to maintain the level of philanthropy he wanted to give.
“He didn’t need to work for his lifestyle,” he said. “He needed to work for philanthropy because he wanted to have the dollars to support the causes that were important to him and my mother. ... That kind of world is how I was brought up.”
His brothers Jerry and Joel Yanowitz said they feel the same way.
Joel said giving back was simply part of their upbringing.
“Both of our parents our entire lives from when we were little kids until today with Mom, were very involved in the community in different organizations and committees and leadership roles, always role modeling involvement in the community,” Joel said.
And when the family went to his grandmother’s house for Shabbat dinner the first thing she did was ask them to give to charity, bringing out a pushke for them to put their spare change into, Joel Yanowitz said.
He added that his parents were not only inspired by their relatives’ philanthropy but also by members of the community, such as Sidney Vincent, who inspired his father Bennett.
Vincent was executive director emeritus of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland, past president of the National Conference of Jewish Communal Service, the international Conference of Jewish Communal Service and National Association of Jewish Community Relations Workers.
Jerry Yanowitz said giving back to the community “was just one of those things that we knew was important in our lives being involved in the community. ... We grew up with it, and we didn’t want to get away from it. It’s something that we felt positive about growing up.”
In Cleveland this drive to make the world a better place has been carried on not just by Alan Yanowitz, but by his wife Dara Yanowitz and their children.
Dara Yanowitz said she was originally inspired by “seeing what my parents were doing, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, and the kinds of work they were involved in” and has passed this onto her children.
This included her family’s involvement with their synagogue, Jewish family services and the Jewish Community Center in their hometown of Stamford, Conn., and the fraternal charitable organization, the Knights of Pythias, through which her family provided support for cystic fibrosis research.
However, joining the Yanowitz family took her philanthropic involvement to a whole other level, she said.
“It was like going to get your master’s (in philanthropy), the Yanowitz family was so involved,” she said. “My in-laws were doing so many beautiful and interesting and intricate kinds of things.”
That included a level of involvement with the Federation that she had not experienced as the community federation was much less of a presence in her hometown, she said.
Once Dara became engaged with the Federation, she took on larger and larger roles, eventually becoming vice chair of the Federation’s board of trustees. She said she truly values the difference she can make there, including by allocating funding to those in need.
“I really love the work of allocations” of campaign funds to groups and individuals who would benefit from this support, she said. “It’s really an honor to have a turn at the table to be able to do this kind of work.”
She and her family continue to contribute to the Federation, she said.
“We’re definitely a Federation family,” Dara said. “We believe in Federation giving. We get to do so much good work with our Federation campaign dollars because it goes to local to national to international needs. So, the Federation is an organization very close to our heart – something we all work on.”
The Yanowitz family has also made a difference in Jewish education, something Alan and Dara said they have always valued.
Dara said she and her husband “felt really blessed that we had a base of ... Judaic knowledge” from their childhoods onward. They passed that onto their children by sending them to Jewish day school, she said.
A strong Jewish education “was important to us,” Dara said. “We sent our kids to what’s now the Gross Schechter Day School. We wanted them to have that solid education, both in Judaic and general studies ... and we really loved giving them that opportunity. And, it was an opportunity for us to learn and grow more with our children.”
Alan said he and his wife not only enrolled their children in Jewish day schools, but the couple has long been involved with local Jewish educational institutions. He is a past president of the former Cleveland Hebrew School and she is the past chair of the Gross Schechter Day School Network. He also spent several years as a member and officer of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation board of directors.
Dara said education in general, and Gross Schechter in particular, “continues to hold a place in my heart.”
It was that love of education that led her to become an integral part of the planning team that created and implemented Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, which supports Jewish schools nationwide. Education is important for the future of the Jewish community given its role in developing strong leaders, she said.
“We feel that if we’re going to have leaders, we want to have educated leaders so we can have ... choices that are good for the whole world and for the Jewish world,” she said. “And so, having educated Jewish leaders out in the world is something that we’re committed to supporting.”
The Yanowitzes have also sought to pass the lessons about community engagement onto their children.
“Our kids always knew what we were doing,” Dara said. “Shabbat every week was with the in-laws (where) we discussed the community. That was always the agenda on the table. And when there would be other guests, people would say ‘Is this what you do all the time?’ and we would laugh and go, ‘Yeah, kinda is.’”
She added that anyone can make a difference, no matter their means.
“I don’t think being a good philanthropist has to do with dollars,” she said. “If you look at the definition of philanthropy, it’s about wanting to go out into the world and make a difference in being a change agent. That’s the beauty of philanthropy.”
Alan Yanowitz said he is proud of the good his family does in the community and he is dedicated to continuing that practice.
“I get a lot of satisfaction knowing that I am part of a family chain in Cleveland that has been committing time and dollars helping those in our community who are less fortunate, that we’re blessed to be in a position to be able to give our time and money.”
And the more support he and his family can provide, the better.
“No one can ever give too much to help those in the community,” he said.