When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations.
ORT America is a nonprofit global Jewish educational network reaching more than 200,000 people a year in schools, universities and vocational training programs in more than 30 countries in its 140-year history, according to its website. The Ohio region’s two main fundraising events include the Jurisprudence Dinner and the Annual ORT Brunch.
“I became involved because my wife’s uncle, Michael Perlmuter, is very involved in ORT locally and nationally, and he got me involved initially on the Jurisprudence award committee,” Gurney said.
Gurney soon found the organization to be a great fit for him due to its focus on education and Judaism, and joined the board of directors in 2020. When he becomes president in January, he said his vision for ORT America – Ohio Region was twofold.
“One of my goals is to get the name out there a little more so that people understand we have this great organization in town that provides education and training to people all over the world,” Gurney said. “And then two is really focusing on getting more younger people involved.”
Outside of his work with ORT, Gurney is a partner at The Eisen Law Firm in Beachwood, a boutique medical malpractice firm. He is a Shaker Heights High School alum and graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy before returning home for law school at Cleveland State University College of Law.
Gurney is married to Julie, and they have two children in the Shaker Heights schools – Sloan, a freshman, and Graham, a seventh grader. His daughter became a bat mitzvah last year and his son will become a bar mitzvah next year, both at Park Synagogue, where Gurney became a bar mitzvah as well.
“Todd Gurney is making a name for himself in Jewish Cleveland through his active involvement in ORT (Ohio Region),” Julie Gurney wrote in nominating her husband as a Difference Maker. “He currently serves as first vice president of ORT, Ohio Region, and is by far the youngest member of the board of directors.”
She added he has been tasked with introducing and familiarizing the organization to young professionals and their families, recruiting several new board members ranging in age from 30 to 42, which is a step to sustaining ORT for years to come.
“I think that it’s part of my responsibility as a member of this society and this Jewish community to do what I can to give back and to pay it forward,” Todd Gurney said. “So, I just look for anytime there’s an opportunity to get involved and to try and help make the community better and the people in the community have a better life.”