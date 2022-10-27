Lois Goodman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Yanowitz family will be presented the Generation Award at the eighth annual Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers reception and awards ceremony.
The awards will be presented to Goodman and the Yanowitz family, along with the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers who were announced by the CJN earlier this month, at the event Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike.
Goodman and the Yanowitz family – Donna Yanowitz, her sons Alan, Jerry and Joel, and daughter-in-law, Dara Yanowitz, who is Alan’s wife – have been longtime volunteers and ardent supporters of many organizations in Greater Cleveland.
Goodman – whose husband, Henry, died in 2019 – in September made a $2 million donation to the Maltz Museum, which has named its exhibition space the Henry and Lois Goodman Gallery.
Goodman told the CJN she became involved with the museum when she was appointed by The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood to serve on the board. She remains an active member of the board of the museum and its committees.
Goodman’s lifelong volunteerism has included serving in leadership roles on boards such as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Montefiore, Maltz Museum, the United Way Senior Success Vision Council and other organizations that contribute to the region’s vitality and commitment to tikkun olam. She was the long-serving vice-chair of Senior Transportation Connection’s board of directors, and she chaired the strategic planning retreat that led to STC’s founding.
In 2016, STC honored Goodman as a founding board member and named the Lois Goodman Call Center in her honor. Montefiore in Beachwood bestowed upon her the Harley I. Gross Presidential Award – the senior living facility’s highest honor – in 2018. And in 2002, Goodman received the Gries Family Award for Community Leadership from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“As Jews, if we want to define ourselves, rather than let others do it for us, we have to be out there in the broader community, doing our thing – otherwise known as tikkun olam (repairing the world),” Goodman, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, said in a CJN story in 2002.
Similarly fitting, the 2022 Generation Award, sponsored by the Krause Family Foundation, will be presented to a deserving family that also demonstrates tikkun olam.
Among the family’s broad involvement, Donna Yanowitz chaired the then-newly formed Hebrew Cultural Garden committee of the Federation in 2006. She also received the Lion of Judah Award at the International Lion of Judah Conference in 2014.
“I was surprised to receive the award because I just don’t think about being rewarded for something I’ve been brought up to do all my life,” Donna Yanowitz told the CJN in 2014, upon receiving that award. “I came from a very philanthropic family and married into a very philanthropic family, and we’ve all worked for Jewish causes all our lives.”
Donna Yanowitz has been a Federation donor since moving to Cleveland in 1951.
Her husband, Bennett, who died in 2011, was chair at the Federation. Since the 1960s, the Federation has awarded an annual Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Leadership Award.
This year, Menorah Park’s Wiggins Place in Beachwood unveiled a communal garden, made possible by support from the family through the Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Family Foundation at the Federation.
In 2006, the Yanowitzes were honored by Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
Dara Yanowitz serves as an officer for the Federation’s board. In 2014, she was named the volunteer board chair of the then-newly revitalized Schechter Day School Network, after being a president of Gross Schechter Day School.
Alan Yanowitz is a past board member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation. The Yanowitz family has also been deeply involved with Jewish education. Specifically, Soviet and Ethiopian Jews’ fight for freedom has been their hallmark cause.
Goodman and the Yanowitzes, along with the 18 Difference Makers, will be featured in a special commemorative section in the CJN’s Dec. 9 issue, as well as on cjn.org and across the CJN’s social media platforms.
Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award are: Peter and Aliki Rzepka (2021); Milton and Tamar Maltz (2019); Roe Green (2018); Norma Geller (2017); Sam Miller (2016) and Harlan Diamond (2015).
Other winners of the Generation Award are: the Saltzman family – Burt, Dave, Steven, Dan, David and Aaron (2021); the Stein family - Geraldine Stein, Carmie and Todd Stein, Michelle Hirsch, Rachel Weinberg, Abby Diamond and Jodi Meridieth (2018); the Ponsky family - Jeffrey, Lee and Zac Ponsky (2017); and the Berns family - Patti, Dani and Josh Berns (2016).