Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 class of Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers.
Do you know someone who is making a difference in Jewish Cleveland? Or, do you know someone from Northeast Ohio who is performing an act of tikkun olam, or repairing the world?
They could be a difference maker at a synagogue, a business, an organization or a school. They could be a colleague, a friend, a neighbor or a family member. If so, we want to hear from you about them.
Nominees will be considered for recognition as a member of the 2023 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers – our ninth class. To date, the CJN has honored 200 community members since the awards were created in 2015.
We are looking for 18, or chai, individuals who are involved as lay leaders and volunteers within the community, and display “mensch-like” characteristics, including honor and integrity. Their contributions should not be what they do for a career unless the nominating individual believes those efforts stand out as making a difference for the Jewish community.
Qualified nominees must be 18 years of age as of July 30, 2023. They must also have ties to Northeast Ohio. Nominees do not need to be Jewish, but efforts to better the Jewish community will play a key role in the selection committee’s decisions.
Visit cjn.org/18dm to submit your nominations. The deadline to nominate is 11:59 p.m. EDT Aug. 29. Any nominations received after that date will not be considered.
The ninth class of CJN 18 Difference Makers will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
The 2023 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers will be announced Sept. 21 at cjn.org and Sept. 22 in the CJN, on Facebook at facebook.com/clevelandjewishnews, on Twitter @CleveJN and via a news release.
Complete details can be found at cjn.org/18dm.
The CJN will also name a Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award honoree by a selection committee for their lifetime contributions to the Northeast Ohio Jewish community, and a Civic Leadership Award recipient will also be chosen for contributions to the greater community.
The 2023 CJN Generation Award will be presented to the Wuliger family, to be honored and recognized for instilling the values of tikkun olam across generations of their family.
Co-presenting sponsors are Classic Lexus, the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation and McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA. Supporting sponsor is MAI Capital Management. Venue sponsor is Park Synagogue and video sponsor is shark&minnow.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Sept. 21 at cjn.org/18dm.
Event sponsorship packages are available by contacting Events Manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.